This is a graphics card holder with a built-in LCD screen

In recent years, vertical graphics card mounts have grown in popularity. Solution that works like a rod to neutralize any chance of a more robust and larger card, with a big fairing and cooling system with two or three fans, warping.

These supports can be very simple or even very neat in terms of design, with LEDs and even an LCD screen. the german lamptronknown for its displays used in cases for monitoring hardware, announced a new graphics card support that comes with a built-in display.

christened of HM024, the 2.4 inch screen that comes with the stand can display information about CPU, GPU, among other things, capturing from the famous AIDA 64 monitoring software. The screen has a resolution of 240 × 360 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz . The dimensions of the stand are The dimensions of the gadget are 160 × 120 × 60 mm and the screen is 49 × 37 mm.

Connection is via USB, either the USB connector on the motherboard or a conventional USB port can be used for this. As there is also lighting on the stand, an additional 4-pin connector is responsible for providing the necessary power.

Lamptron has not officially disclosed that the support is the result of a partnership with ASUS, but the design is inspired by the famous ROG (Republic of Games) division of the Taiwanese company. There are several screen presets that can be used to display monitoring data. The files are on a flash drive that comes with the HM024.

price and availability

The support is already being sold in Germany. The suggested price is 150 euros (R$ 800, in direct conversion).