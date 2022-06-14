This is the most detailed map we have of the Milky Way; see images – 06/13/2022

astronomers of ESA (European Space Agency) released this Monday (13) an updated three-dimensional map of the Milky Way with data on the location, trajectories and characteristics of 1.8 billion stars. It is the most detailed material about our galaxy ever made.

For this, they relied on information collected by the Gaia satellite, sent into space in 2013 to map the Milky Way. This new mapping is the third released by the ESA from the space probe’s work.

According to the European Agency, this volume of data also contains new information about stars, such as chemical composition, temperatures, colors, masses, ages and the radial velocity – with which they approach or move away from us. The mapping also involves the largest dataset ever done on binary stars, in addition to: 156 thousand asteroids

31 moons of planets (like Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune

1.9 million quasars

2.9 million galaxies

Why does it matter?

Brighter regions represent denser concentrations of bright stars, while darker regions correspond to patches of sky where fewer and less intense stars are observed. Image: ESA

Gaia’s observations cover nearly 2 billion stars — about 1% of the total number of stars in the galaxy. Discoveries like these allow astronomers to reconstruct the structure of the Milky Way so they can predict how it evolved.

Some of this information presented today was revealed through newly released spectroscopy data, a technique in which starlight is broken down into its constituent colors (like a rainbow).

The information also includes special subsets of stars, such as those that change brightness over time.

Milky Way Anatomy from Gaia Data Image: ESA

The image above shows on the left side a frontal view of the spiral structure of the Milky Way, where most of the stars are located, interspersed with a diffuse mixture of gas and cosmic dust. The disk measures about 100,000 light-years across, and the Sun is halfway between the center and the periphery, according to information from ESA.

On the other side, the image displays a flattened view of the disk. The data indicate that the structure is about 700 light-years high embedded in a thick disk, about 3,000 light-years high and populated by older stars.

stellar earthquakes

One of the findings resulting from the data is that Gaia is able to detect stellar earthquakes: tiny movements recorded on the surface of a star that change its shape.

Gaia had already encountered stellar oscillations that caused these celestial bodies to increase and decrease in size from time to time. What is particular about these oscillations is that they are radial and, therefore, have kept the shape of a star, explains the website Phys.org.

New earthquakes, or large-scale near-tsunamis, are not usually radial; that is, they change the general shape of the star, so they are much more subtle.

“Earthquakes give us a lot of information about stars, especially about their inner workings,” explains Conny Aerts, a contributor to the mission. “Gaia is opening a gold mine for asteroseismology [área da astronomia que estuda estrelas pulsantes] of massive stars”.

star DNA

Identifying the chemical makeup of stars—as if it were their DNA—can give us insights into their birthplace and later journey. So astronomers will be able to trace how our galaxy was formed.

According to Gaia, some identified stars in our galaxy are made of primordial material, while others, like the Sun, are made of matter enriched by generations of earlier stars.

This means that stars that are closer to the center and plane of our galaxy are richer in metals than stars at greater distances.

“Our galaxy is a beautiful melting pot of stars,” said Alejandra Recio-Blanco of the Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur in France, a member of the Gaia collaboration. “This diversity is extremely important, because it tells us the story of our galaxy’s formation.”

With information from ESA and Phys.org.