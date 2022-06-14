‘This was done six years ago’, says Vilas-Boas, mocking Neto’s promise for Health

Fábio Vilas-Boas (MDB) mocked the promise of the pre-candidate for the Bahian government ACM Neto (UB) to decentralize Health in Bahia

The pre-candidate for federal deputy and former state secretary of Health, Fábio Vilas-Boas (MDB), mocked this Monday (13) the promise of the pre-candidate for the Bahian government ACM Neto (UB) to zero the queue for regulation for emergency procedures in the state and decentralize health care.

“Bringing healthcare to the countryside, decentralizing oncology, we have already started this process. This was done six years ago. And not just in oncology, but in all high hospital complexity. For those who are saying they are going to do something that we are doing, I hope they actually do it”, said Vilas-Boas.

Neto even stated that “many people” are waiting in the queues for state regulation, in a publication made on social networks on the 8th. , fired at the Rui Costa government.

The criticism also affects the former secretary, Fábio Vilas-Boas (MDB), who was responsible for the Health Ministry in Bahia from 2015 to 2021.

