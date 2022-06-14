Understand what humanized ICUs are and what they are for

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are very commonly associated with beds to which patients are referred when they are suffering risk of death. O humanized treatment in these types of environments, regardless of age group, severity or diagnosis, is an important factor that can help to improve the health status of hospitalized patients, according to specialists.

Some public hospitals in Fortaleza have humanized ICUs, such as Hospital São José (HJS). The unit’s ICU nursing coordinator, Luciana Fragoso, explains that humanization actions are very important not only in treating patients, but also in welcoming the family, which, in most cases, also needs support.

“Health professionals need to provide a moment of conversation to explain what is going to happen in that unit, in addition to visits and exchange of information so that the patient and family feel good even in the face of an ICU admission. multiprofessional team needs to happen in a single direction to make that moment the best stay”, points out Luciana.

The coordinator also explains that in order to provide humanized treatment, the affective record is carried out, which consists of collecting personal information from patients, such as the way each one likes to be called, the activities they like to do and other particular characteristics, so that the team of professionals can get to know them and serve them in a closer and more human way.

In addition, it is part of the humanized treatment to explain to the patient and family each procedure necessary to be performed during hospitalization. “All care is always discussed with the patient within the health situation he is in. It is always shared with him what is being done, being carried out ethically and respecting him in all his health conditions”, informs Luciana.

Humanized ICUs in Fortaleza

All HSJ ICU beds use humanized treatment. In addition to it, other hospitals in the public network of Fortaleza also have the same type of assistance. The General Hospital Dr. Waldemar Alcântara (HGWA) has 21 adult ICU beds that offer humanized care. The Walter Cantídio University Hospital also offers humanized care in its eight ICU beds.

The General Hospital Dr. César Cals (HGCC), also in the Capital, has 20 beds in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), 48 beds in the Conventional Intermediate Care Unit (UCINCO), ten beds in the Kangaroo Intermediate Care Unit (which begins during pregnancy and continues until the newborn reaches 2,500 grams) and 12 adult ICU beds. All of them have humanized care.

The ICUs of the Hapvida System’s network of private hospitals also have humanized treatment in all their beds. “Over time, people discovered that high complexity patients needed other things besides medical treatment”, explains the head of Hapvida’s hospital network, Anderson Nascimento. He points out that it is necessary to maintain, above all, the dignity of the patient as a human being.

Psychological assistance in humanized ICUs

Psychologist Gisele Menezes Dutra, from Hospital São José (HSJ), explains that the humanized work of psychology consists of offering assistance to the “tripod” patient, family and other professionals. The psychologist’s work, according to her, starts from the moment the patient enters the ICU, offering support to the family that, in most cases, needs professional support.

“We seek to reduce symptoms of anxiety or depressed mood, because the family arrives in despair, needing support to know what is happening with the loved one in the ICU. It is also my role to work with grief, under the possibility of losing the patient or with the actual loss, after the patient’s death”, explains Gisele.

The psychologist points out that she also offers help to family members during visits when the patient is intubated or tracheostomized, helping with communication and interaction. In each case, the need to increase the number of visits is also evaluated. “The family needs to be cared for, but it can also participate in the care”, emphasizes Gisele.

Regarding the humanized treatment offered to the patient, the psychologist explains that the affective medical record is carried out, developed by her together with the nursing coordinator. The strategy consists of patient information exposed to other professionals, close to the bed.

“It’s a scheme with all the things that I collected at first with the family, passing on to the rest of the team without me having to say, but being exposed even so that the family itself could see the story that had been passed”, explains the psychologist. The measure helps in the interaction of the team of professionals with the patient, so that he feels more welcomed.

Humanized rehabilitation of ICU patients

The humanized rehabilitation of patients hospitalized in ICUs consists of working with the body’s senses (sight, hearing, touch, smell and taste). Occupational therapist Marina Girão, from Hospital São José (HSJ), explains that when the patient is waking up from sedation, the stimuli are made so that he can feel the physical contact with the professional.

“We say ‘feel my hand on your foot’, ‘feel my hand on your right arm’, for example. We also make the patient’s cognition return to normal, in the sense that he adapts to the new place he is, providing temporal guidelines on where he is, what the weather is like, what day it is, if we are close to a commemorative date, etc.”, explains Marina.

The moment of the patient’s bath, which in most cases is considered embarrassing due to the situation of vulnerability, also allows the professionals to interact with the patients, who ask for help during the task by asking them to raise their arms or legs, which is also a way of to stimulate simple movements to aid in improvement.

“The faster the interventions are made, the better for the patient’s cognitive and physical condition. It is better for everything. [na UTI] shortens when we work as a team in a humanized way. When we have this care, this vision and this attitude of being attentive to everything, patients are able to leave the ICU faster”, completes the occupational therapist.

patient gratitude

When they are discharged, specialists say that most patients who received humanized treatment in ICUs return to thank the medical staff.

“What we have for the best results is the user’s return, whether in person or by letter, to thank them”, explains Luciana Fragoso, nursing coordinator of the ICU of Hospital São José (HJS). The gratification is often also received by the family during the period of hospitalization.

“When they are still hospitalized, the family often brings something to please the team. So, our results are demonstrated through the users’ speech. This is how this feedback reaches us. This moment is one of happiness for everyone and it will increasingly making our actions human so that we are not merely professionals, but a soul touching another soul”, completes Luciana.

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags