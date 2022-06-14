Unimed-BH ‘celebrates’ taxing role, but then apologizes

Company takes a stand and apologizes (photo: Unimed/Disclosure)

Unimed de Belo Horizonte (Unimed-BH) released, this Monday (13/6), a note in which it apologizes for having celebrated the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) – the exhaustive list – that releases the plans to release and pay for treatments not stipulated in the coverage list established by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The text released by the company said that the decision was a “super, mega, hyper success of the operator”. The statement also stated that “the war is not over, our battle continues and we want to show more and more to the Judiciary that the role of the ANS is taxing (…) We remain firm, strong and happy. After all, calm seas never made a good sailor!! Our entire army.”

Unimed-BH clarifies that the material was not disclosed through the official channels of Corporate Communication, making it clear that “it came from an isolated initiative of an internal administrative area – without institutional alignment and approval – and that it does not represent, under any circumstances, the how we conduct our work”.

The STJ decision, released last Wednesday (6/8), affects millions of plan users and is only favorable to companies operating in the sector. One of the most affected procedures has been the treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), as many therapies are not on the ANS list.

The Unimed-BH statement ‘celebrated’ having been released from paying for treatments for children with the disorder. “We have reached several favorable sentences […] who considered the authors’ requests totally unfounded, removing the obligation to pay for the treatments for cases of autistic spectrum disorder […]in addition to national and imported medicines”, the document said.

The statement said the decision was a 'super, mega, hyper success for the operator'.

The cooperative adds that it is taking “appropriate measures” regarding the professionals involved, but did not say what the measures will be.

“The cooperative values ​​care for the health of all its customers and this is the purpose and commitment that should guide its work team,” he said in a statement.

