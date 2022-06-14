Wearing a mask is mandatory again at Uneb and Uefs

Photo: Reproduction / UNEB

The Universities of the State of Bahia (UNEB) and the State of Feira de Santana (Uefs) have once again made the use of a mask mandatory on their campuses. In a note, the two institutions highlighted the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Bahia as a justification for adopting the measure.

At UNEB, the Rectory’s recommendation includes the return of the use of masks within all administrative and academic environments of the institution, in the facilities of the interior of the state and the capital, “aiming at prevention and epidemiological control”. The measure is valid from June 9th.

At Uefs, the use of the mask has been mandatory since the 8th. According to the institution, the “decision was taken after the growth in the number of cases and contamination by Covid-19, in the state of Bahia and in Brazil, and its principle is to maintain actions aimed at caring for the lives of those who make up the university community”.

number of cases

Bahia is experiencing a new outbreak of Covid-19. The number of active cases reached on Sunday (12), more than 1,100% compared to the same day last month.

According to the latest disease bulletin released on Sunday by the state Health Department (Sesab), currently, 2,615 cases of the disease are considered active in the state, against 211 recorded on May 12. Compared to June 1, when the number of active cases in the state was 860, the increase was 1,755, which equates to just over 200%.

Despite the increase in the number of active cases, no deaths caused by Covid-19 were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours.

