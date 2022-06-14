what is it, what are the causes and treatments

Balanitis and balanoposthitis are inflammatory diseases of the penis. The first affects the glans, popularly known as the “head” of the penis; the second is defined as a joint inflammation that affects the glans and foreskin, that is, the skin that covers the organ.

Considered relatively common, these diseases can manifest in men of all ages. Balanoposthitis is more frequent among boys and adults with phimosis, and affects 12% to 20% of the male group in all age groups. People with diabetes and phimosis, however, are more likely to have these inflammatory processes.

These conditions vary in intensity and, sometimes, good local hygiene tends to relieve symptoms such as pain, itching, redness and swelling, and can, in some cases, even solve the problem.

However, more intense inflammation may require treatment with antibiotics and/or specific antifungals, in addition to the control of related diseases, such as diabetes. All of this, however, can be prevented with daily hygiene, local humidity control and the use of condoms.

Understand what is balanitis and balanoposthitis

The penis can be affected by inflammation either in the glans (head) or in the foreskin, the skin that covers this region.

When this inflammatory process manifests itself in the “head” of the organ, it is called balanitis; when this happens in the foreskin, it is defined as postite.

It can happen that inflammation appears on the glans and foreskin at the same time. In these cases, the disease is called balanoposthitis.

Why does it happen?

Among adults, the most common cause of these inflammations is poor local hygiene. In children, most of the time, the origin is due to a bacterial infection.

Despite this, these diseases can be related to the following situations:

Inflammatory skin conditions (such as contact dermatitis)

Bacterial or fungal infections (eg Candida albicans, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcusanaerobic bacteria and sexually transmitted infections)

trauma

Viruses (HPV)

Phimosis

Use of certain medications (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, sulfa drugs, barbiturates, among others)

Pre-cancerous lesions and penile cancer (more rarely)

Exposure to irritating or allergy-causing substances (more aggressive soaps)

“An important risk factor is diabetes”, says urologist André Biondi Ferraz, assistant physician at the Urological Clinic at HU-UFPI. “These diseases often result from a change in the body’s defenses, and such a change favors colonization and infection by pathogens such as Candida albicans. In some situations, they will be the first symptom of diabetes, a diagnosis previously unknown to the patient”, adds the specialist.

Who needs to watch out?

Balanitis and balanoposthitis can appear in men of all ages. Among the little ones, they are more frequent in the period of 2 and 5 years, given the presence of phimosis or problems with local hygiene. In adults, the situations that increase the chance of having these inflammations are:

Diabetes

Inability to expose the head of the penis (phimosis)

Immunosuppression resulting from the use of drugs by people with transplant or chemotherapy

malnutrition

Presence of neoplasm (cancer)

Know how to recognize the symptoms

The most common manifestations of balanitis and balanoposthitis are as follows:

Pain

Itch

Blush (redness)

Swelling

foul-smelling secretion

Inconsolable crying (among young children)

Local odor change

Narrowing of the urethral canal (stenosis)

Pain when urinating

Small wounds or skin lesions

Healing

Fissures (cracks)

blisters, vesicles

When should I seek medical help?

These inflammations can vary in intensity. Therefore, in some cases, greater attention to hygiene can solve the problem. Despite this, the picture can be more intense and the symptoms will evolve.

If symptoms persist, worsen and are still accompanied by fever, tiredness and malaise, you should seek medical attention.

The specialist indicated to evaluate you is the urologist or dermatologist, but if there is no access to these specialists in your region, a general practitioner (general practitioner) can examine you and make the appropriate referral, if applicable.

How is the diagnosis made?

At the time of the appointment, the professional will listen to your complaint, take your health history and perform the physical exam. The diagnosis is made on the basis of these data, so it is called a clinical diagnosis.

When in doubt about the origin of the inflammation, the doctor may request additional tests to identify the infectious agents (culture, bacteriological research, tests to identify STIs), undiagnosed autoimmune diseases, and even biopsy to investigate the presence of pre-existing lesions. carcinogens.

How is the treatment done?

It will depend on the cause of the inflammation, but the goal of treatment is to relieve symptoms and stop the inflammatory process.

Strategies that physicians can adopt are as follows:

Guidelines on hygiene and local care

Treatment of predisposing conditions (phimosis, diabetes, for example)

Medications (topical and oral [antibióticos, antifúngicos, corticoides de baixa potência]depending on the severity of the condition)

Surgery (in cases where phimosis is diagnosed)

When treatment is effective, it is expected that within 2 or 3 days there will be a reduction in symptoms. In 1 or 2 weeks and a maximum of 30 days, recovery should be complete.

Possible complications

Although rare, inflammation may worsen with progression to nearby areas, including deeper skin regions.

“Among those who have repeated inflammation, a possible complication is the scarring of the foreskin, which prevents adequate exposure of the glans (phimosis), especially when the penis is erect”, explains urologist Francisco Kanasiro, a member of the Department of Urogeriatrics at the SBU. and head of the Urinal, Urodynamic and Urethral Disorders Group at Hospital Santa Marcelina (SP).

Why do some patients not respond to treatment?

Non-response to treatment can result from several factors, such as failure to correctly identify the cause, lack of adherence to medical guidelines and therapy, as well as the maintenance of the possible triggering factor of inflammation, such as difficult-to-control diabetes. or the presence of the foreskin when there has already been an indication for removal (circumcision). The explanation comes from Carlos Augusto Fernandes Molina, professor at the Department of Surgery and Anatomy at FMRP-USP.

“Defining the cause of inflammation, educating the patient about the importance of performing the correct treatment, as well as adequate systemic (such as keeping blood glucose under control) or local control (with the removal of the foreskin that covers the glans of the penis) are the solutions for these cases”, completes Molina.

What is balanitis xerotica obliterans?

It is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the glans and foreskin. It presents with pale or reddish spots, whitening or redness of the glans, foreskin and coronal sulcus, in addition to thickening of the glans and foreskin.

Sometimes, a ring – similar to a scar – may appear at the tip of the foreskin, a condition that can prevent its retraction, which can turn into phimosis and also lead to painful erections. Doctors may also refer to this condition as lichen sclerosus.

The disease can progress to a narrowing of the urethra, which would lead to difficulty urinating, a weak stream and urine retention.

Are balanoposthitis and balanitis communicable diseases?

The experts consulted say that, in principle, these diseases are not communicable. However, some STIs may present with similar pain, redness, discharge, blisters, or ulcers on the penis. This is the reason why these symptoms should not be overlooked and should motivate you to seek medical attention to make the correct diagnosis and indicate the appropriate treatment.

Can it be prevented?

Yes, and the best form of prevention is to focus on local hygiene. To do this, just expose the glans and wash it with soap and water every day, including after sexual intercourse. Keeping the area dry and free of moisture also greatly reduces the chance of having local inflammation. Remember to wash your hands before urinating and after touching your penis.

Another preventive measure is to use condoms. The measure reduces the risk of having an STI such as gonorrhea and HPV.

Sources: André Biondi Ferrazurologist member of the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology) and assistant physician of the Urological Clinic of the HU-UFPI (University Hospital of the Federal University of Piauí), which is part of the Ebserh (Brazilian Company of Hospital Services) network and also of the HILP (Children’s Hospital Lucidio Portela) in Teresina; Carlos Augusto Fernandes Molinaprofessor at the Department of Surgery and Anatomy at FMRP-USP (School of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo); Francisco Kanasiro, specialist urologist at the SBU and member of the Department of Urogeriatrics at the same institution; he is also head of the Urinary, Urodynamic and Urethral Disorders Group at Hospital Santa Marcelina (SP). Medical review: André Biondi Ferraz.

References: REIS, Rodolfo B. et al. Urology Quick Guide – GRU, SBU-SP. Lemar. Sao Paulo. 2012. Available at https://sbu-sp.org.br/admin/upload/manual_gru_completo.pdf; Perkins OS, Cortes S. Balanoposthitis. [Atualizado em 2022 May 8]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan-. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK553050/.