WhatsApp: Option to create groups with up to 512 members should not arrive in Brazil: understand

Beta users of Whatsapp can now test the newest feature released on the platform. The company is allowing the creation of groups with up to 512 members. Currently, messenger groups are limited to 256 members, but this achievement may change soon.

As usual, the information was released by the specialized website WABetaInfo. It should be noted that the feature is still being developed, that is, it still needs to undergo repairs. Therefore, there is still no release forecast, including in Brazil.

WhatsApp “supergroups” have not arrived in Brazil

It is worth mentioning that the new feature should not arrive anytime soon in Brazil. Current testing is being conducted with US users only. That’s because, the Whatsapp had already announced that it will only make changes to the platform for the Brazilian public after the 2022 Elections.

Therefore, until then major changes will not be implemented. In any case, the supergroups option is still in the testing phase and should remain so for a long time until it is actually enabled to be included in the stable version of the application.

The danger of groups with many participants

One of the main risks with the arrival of groups with up to 512 people is the easy dissemination of Fake News. Currently, the circulation of fake news has harmed many Brazilians. As a result, the news already worries the authorities.

Will WhatsApp charge for messages sent via paid plan?

For those who don’t know, the WhatsApp Premium is a subscription plan being developed by Meta to be implemented in the Business model. The first details of the modality were found by the Wabetainfo website, in the beta updates for Android, iOS and Desktop

According to the findings, the novelty will be released only for commercial accounts, being optional for the user, that is, it will be up to the company to join it or not. O Whatsapp Premium will offer the ability to link the account on up to 10 devices.

In addition, the messenger must also allow the user to create custom commercial links. Currently, companies can already use short links to allow customers to get in touch easily, however, the Premium version will allow the links to be differentiated.

However, it is not yet possible to have more details about the novelty, since the modality has not been officially released. In this way, information such as: when it will be released, what value, resources included, will only be released in the future.

In this sense, we can say that Whatsapp intends to charge a certain amount, but intended for the Premium model and not for the general public.

Whatsapp will launch new features

continuously, the Whatsapp seeks to promote the best experience to its users. Due to this, many features are released on the Web, Android and iOS versions in order to make people’s lives easier.

Check out 4 new features released in the messenger below.

Polls Option

Recently it was discovered that the messenger is working on a feature to create group polls. The novelty should be released in a future app update.

additional mobile device

In addition to the possibility of having more than one web device (PC) connected to the same account at the same time, the messenger is testing the ability to also link an additional mobile device.

The new feature was identified in the beta update for Android (2.22.10.13).

status updates Another function that Whatsapp plans to release is to let people see status updates directly from the app’s chat list. When the user has an active publication, a circle will appear around their profile picture, just like on Instagram. The functionality is being tested in the WhatsApp Desktop beta, however, it should also be released for the Android and iOS version of the messenger. Beta version for Desktop Finally, the web version of Whatsapp is testing a feature that allows users to react to contact statuses with up to eight emoji options. The same functionality should be quoted soon for Android and iOS.