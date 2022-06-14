Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, new game from Team Ninja, is confirmed for PS4 and PS5

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam, Microsoft Store). The title will launch in early 2023. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.
From Masaaki Yamagiwa, producer of bloodborneand Fumihiko Yasuda, producer of Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the action-packed, dramatic story of an unnamed militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty, where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordsmanship based on Chinese martial arts, trying to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.
More features:
- Demons in the Realm – A dark fantasy set during the chaotic Three Kingdoms period, the narrative tells the story of a militia soldier’s arduous struggle for survival during a later demon-infested Han dynasty. It’s madness in the Three Realms like never before;
- Awaken the Power – Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power within. Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the “Five Phases”;
- Live by the Sword – Renowned for relentless swings that can turn the tide of battle in an instant, Chinese martial arts sword practitioners gracefully change pace as they alternate between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a blast of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill needed to become a true sword master.