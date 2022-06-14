Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, new game from Team Ninja, is confirmed for PS4 and PS5

Facebook

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam, Microsoft Store). The title will launch in early 2023. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.

From Masaaki Yamagiwa, producer of bloodborneand Fumihiko Yasuda, producer of Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the action-packed, dramatic story of an unnamed militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty, where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordsmanship based on Chinese martial arts, trying to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

More features: