Xiaomi 12 Ultra is approaching its launch and will feature a 5000 mAh battery

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 12. The first model of this series officially hit the market in December last year. However, the top-of-the-line model in the series, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, has yet to hit the market. Considering the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra release date, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is already delayed.

However, there are now reports that the Ultra model will be released next month. No official information has been released about the new model, but several leaks have emerged.

According to recent leaks, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with a 5000mAh battery. This is consistent with the battery capacity of the previous generation.

The biggest highlight of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is the camera. Xiaomi’s Lei Jun said that Xiaomi’s new flagship is jointly developed by Xiaomi and Leica. This will comprehensively improve Xiaomi’s strength in mobile imaging and mobile phone camera experience.

According to reports, Xiaomi has three rear cameras. The flagship smartphone will come with a main camera. In addition, the handset’s main camera will also support Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). More details will be revealed soon.

Source: Gizchina