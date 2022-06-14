Xiaomi brings Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C to Brazil; know the prices | Cell

Xiaomi began selling the Redmi 10A (R$1,499) and Redmi 10C (R$1,999) cell phones in Brazil, in a move to reinforce Redmi’s product offerings. Basic smartphones have a 5,000 mAh battery and an IPS LCD screen. On the other hand, while the former is 6.53 inches in display size, the latter is 6.71 inches.

The prices quoted above are those charged by Xiaomi’s official store since last week. It is even possible to find lower values ​​in online retail. However, the Chinese brand is one of the biggest victims of cell phone smuggling, and it is worth taking extra care before purchasing these products outside official retailers.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 A (BRL 1,499)

The Redmi 10A’s datasheet features 3 GB of RAM, MediaTek’s Helio G25 octa-core processor and 13 MP main camera, accompanied by another 2 MP for macros. The device has a screen with a resolution of 1600 x 720 and support for dual SIM. It is sold in blue, gray or silver. The value of the cell phone is R$ 1,499 in the single option with 64 GB of storage.

According to information on Xiaomi’s official website, both the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C leave the factory with Android 11 system and MIUI interface. They come with a 10W charger in the box. Both phones have Bluetooth 5.0 connection and facial recognition.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C (R$ 1,799)

Redmi 10C brings 50 MP main camera and 2 MP macro for photos of smaller objects. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 1650 x 720 resolution display and 60 Hz refresh rate. It also has dual SIM support. The colors blue, gray and green are available on the official website.

The model costs BRL 1,799 for the 64 GB version of internal storage and BRL 1,999 for the 128 GB option.

