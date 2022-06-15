10 days before the end of the campaign, flu vaccination has coverage of only 48% – Cities

In Mato Grosso do Sul, only four of the 79 municipalities reached the immunization target

Influenza vaccine has low demand in Mato Grosso do Sul. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Ten days before the end of the influenza vaccination campaign period, vaccination coverage is only 48.2% in Mato Grosso do Sul, a rate considered low by specialists.

According to the SES (State Department of Health), the goal is to immunize at least 90% of each of the priority groups, made up of children, pregnant women, the elderly, indigenous people, teachers, postpartum women and health workers.

Among children, vaccination coverage recorded so far is 39.1%. Among pregnant women, 31.9%. The group formed by postpartum women has vaccinal coverage of 33.3%.

The target audience that was most vaccinated is made up of health workers (58.2%), indigenous peoples (56.7%) and the elderly (50.9%). The group of teachers, on the other hand, has 47.1% vaccination coverage. Even so, the rates are considered low for all groups.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, only four of the 79 municipalities reached or exceeded the vaccination coverage target: Aral Moreira (112%), Santa Rita do Pardo (100.9%), Novo Horizonte do Sul (98.1%) and Sete Falls (90.5%).

At the other end of the vaccine ranking, the municipalities with the lowest efficiency in the campaign are Corguinho (16%), Água Clara (27.1%), Ponta Porã (28.7%), Ribas do Rio Pardo (35%) and Rio Bright (37.4%).

Campo Grande has 37.7% coverage, Dourados 38.3% and Três Lagoas 55.1%. The campaign ends on June 24 and has already had an extension. The State received 304,000 doses of the vaccine from the Ministry of Health, which were passed on to 79 prefectures.

“We need the population to be vaccinated, mainly, that the elderly seek health units to be immunized. This year, the cold arrived earlier in the state and it is important that all publics are protected. We also ask that parents take their children under five to be vaccinated for both Influenza and Measles. Protect what we have most precious, which are our children”, says the State Secretary of Health, Flávio Britto.