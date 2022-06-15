30-year-old patient is the 1st suspected case of monkeypox investigated in Acre, informs health | Acre

The first suspected case of monkeypox is investigated in Acre by the State Department of Health (Sesacre). The patient is a 30-year-old man, who was admitted to a health unit and presented mild symptoms, according to information passed on through the Acre Health Surveillance Strategic Information Center (Cievs), this Tuesday (14).

According to Sesacre, the patient was admitted to Unimed, in Rio Branco, this Monday (13) and presented with fever, adenomegaly (swelling in the neck) and skin rash and also reported having had contact with someone from abroad.

The patient was instructed to remain isolated at home and is being monitored with the people with whom he has been in contact in recent days. The investigation of the case will be carried out by the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance.

Last week, the secretariat had informed that a situation room was set up to monitor the suspicions, after the investigation was confirmed both in the state of Rondônia, as well as in Bolivia.

Exam goes to Minas Gerais

The head of the Department of Health Surveillance in the state, Gabriel Mesquita, said that, despite the case being monitored by the municipality, Sesacre will also follow it closely.

“A patient who progresses well, without seriousness, is isolated at home, will proceed with the collection of biological material to have the confirmation of the suspected case. Our reference laboratory will be Lacen in Minas Gerais, which will receive these samples, but we still don’t have a deadline for this return. He continues to be monitored by the municipal surveillance team and the state follows up. We have been doing this since the installation of the national situation room”, he highlights.

Monkey is not a transmitter

Despite the name of the disease, Mesquita points out that the disease is not related to the monkey and that it is considered mild. He warns people not to come and do any harm to the animal.

“Actually, there was a consensus to define the name for Monkeypox precisely because the monkeys are not involved in this transmission process and to prevent people from doing this harm to the monkey. They are not reservoirs of the disease, they do not carry out this direct transmission, so that is why the scientific community decided that the name would be Monkeypox to avoid this stigma to animals that have nothing to do with it”, he points out.

He also highlights that the transmission of the disease is done in a very direct way, with very close contact.

“It is a disease of low, slow transmission, and it is necessary to have a very close contact, touch the skin, with secretion that comes out of the fistulas, oral secretions, so it is a disease that can be easily avoided with the use of a mask, avoid being too close to people who were in a region that is having this circulation of cases”, he guides.

The first case of the disease in Brazil was confirmed on Wednesday (8) in the city of São Paulo. The patient, a 41-year-old man who traveled to Spain, is in isolation at Hospital Emílio Ribas, in the West Zone of the capital.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion.

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

What is an indicative differential: the development of lesions – lesions in the oral cavity and on the skin. They begin to manifest themselves first on the face and spread to the trunk, chest, palms, soles of the feet”, adds Trindade, who is a consultant for the group created by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to monitor smallpox cases in monkeys.