Amazon has ebook deals with up to 80% off until Wednesday

In celebration of 10 years of Kindle in Brazil, Amazon is promoting until next Wednesday (15) a promotional action that is offering up to 80% discount on thousands of ebooks, including best sellers and international titles.
In addition to the ebooks, Amazon is also offering a R$80 discount on the purchase of the 10th generation Kindle (direct offer link).
Check out some examples of ebooks on offer below:
Ebook #1 in sales in the category “History”, from Amazon, the work narrates the history of humanity, approaching from the period of the Stone Age to the current Silicon Valley. Written by Israeli professor Yuval Harari, the book analyzes the great events over the millennia through a multidisciplinary approach, involving history, biology, philosophy and economics.
Sapiens (New Edition): A Brief History of Humanity
BRL 14
Classic book that shows how to transform habits to be more successful in personal and professional life. The book explains how habits work and gives examples of people who have managed to radically change their lives.
The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business
BRL 12
The book reflects over the last 100 years on events that threatened democracies around the world, such as the rise of Hitler and Mussolini in the 1930s; military dictatorships in Latin America during the 1970s; as well as the risks of current governments, as was the case with the election of former US President Donald Trump.
How democracies die
BRL 12
From the author of “How to Win Friends and Influence People”, the ebook brings tips and tricks on how to speak in public, covering everything from preparing a presentation to ways to express yourself in front of other people.
How to speak in public and delight people
BRL 10
Unauthorized biography that tells the story of presenter and businessman Senor Abravanel, better known as “Silvio Santos”. The ebook narrates the story from when he was a street vendor who faced difficulties to becoming the owner of one of the largest public TV stations in Brazil.
Silvio Santos – the biography
BRL 5
To check other ebooks on offer, check the Amazon promotional hotsite through this link: https://amzn.to/3NSjJP4
