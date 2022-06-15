Amazon Prime Day 2022: Know what to expect and tips to enjoy

Another Prime Day is coming, an Amazon event where Prime members of the service have access to numerous offers in the most varied categories of e-commerce. Among the products on sale, customers will be able to find the company’s own appliances, electronics, smart home devices, books, games and more.

Last year, more than 250 million items were sold during the event — the number topped Black Friday 2020 sales in the first 24 hours.

What to Expect from Prime Day 2022

Scheduled for July, but still without official dates confirmed, this one is already the third edition of the event in Brazil and promises even more offers for consumers. The big highlights of Prime Day are, of course, Amazon products, which often receive generous discounts, including on Kindle, Echo and Fire TV Stick models.

Other good offers are also added on products such as games for Nintendo and PlayStation, 4K televisions, headphones, book boxes, among others.

Top selling items on Prime Day 2021

Last year, the most accessed categories were Beauty, Personal Care, Books and Food, but electronic products also stood out, with wireless headphones, notebooks and smart TVs among the most sought after by customers.

Among Amazon’s devices, the best-selling items were the Fire TV Stick Lite, the 10th Generation Kindle and the Echo Dot (3rd Generation). In the Smart Home sector, the three darlings were the Positivo smart lamp, the Smart Plug Slim smart socket and the I2GO Home infrared universal control.

In the gaming area, the best-selling products were wireless controllers for Xbox and a box with a PlayStation 4 console and more games.

Tips for enjoying the event

If you intend to make the most of all Amazon Prime Day offers, check out some tips that can help you below:

Although all the offers seem unmissable during the event, it is necessary to pay attention to the price history of the desired product. Sites like Zoom and Buscapé show the history of values ​​up to six months ago, as well as the TecMundo Comparatorwhere you can still track products from different categories. With the chart shown by the comparator, you can check if the offer is really worth it.

Example of price fluctuation of a product in Comparador TecMundo.

Keep the products in mind

Even before opening the Amazon website on Prime Day, keep in mind all the products you want to buy. Knowing which items you want can help you avoid distractions amid so many flashy offers and optimize your purchases. Also, during the event, search for the same products on other sites — as many will want to compete with the retail giant.

Don’t wait until the last minute to search for your desired items.. To guarantee the most unmissable promotions, you must arrive early, even in the early hours of the event. If you find products that are very affordable, don’t delay adding them to the cart, as these are the first to run out of stock.

Amazon Prime Subscription

It is worth mentioning that to take advantage of the offers you must have a subscription to Amazon Prime, which currently costs R$ 14.90 (the current plan). By becoming a member, customers also get free shipping on products with the Prime seal, in addition to being informed before the so-called lightning offers on the site.