approved proposal for use in medical treatments by the public network in CE

This Tuesday, 14th, at an ordinary meeting of the State Health Council (Cesau), the recommendation for the State of Ceará to create a public policy for the use of cannabis-based medicines to treat patients through the public health network. The decision is considered historic within local health guidelines.

In the recommendation, a bill was jointly presented, formatted by the Medicinal Cannabis Working Group, created in 2019 within Cesau to deepen the topic. For the measure approved today to become law, it must still be sent to the Legislative Assembly. The idea is that it is sent as a message (when the proposal is made by the government office itself).

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Cesau’s recommendation also indicates that there is an incentive to develop local scientific research on medical cannabis, that the supply of medication is guaranteed by the Unified Health System (SUS), support for patients and associations and that health professionals are trained to diagnose and care for patients under the prescription of cannabis.

The proposal was accepted by the councilors by 18 favorable votes and only one abstention. As soon as the decision was announced, there was applause from the councilors. None were contrary.

There were questions about the home production of herbal oil, extracted from the flowering of cannabis, but the counselors reinforced the need for partnerships for scientific studies.

Although it still depends on the evaluations of state deputies, the step is considered historic in Ceará for recognizing marijuana for therapeutic purposes, with future support from the State to guarantee the treatment of patients in a list of various diseases and disorders.

Marijuana in medical treatments

During the meeting, the defense of the recommendation for the Council’s endorsement of the use of medical cannabis was made by representatives of legal entities that support patient associations that already use substances derived from marijuana in medical treatments.

“You have an opportunity to make history. Today it is already legal in Brazil to treat patients using cannabis-based products, regulated by Anvisa, but it is still a privilege that only the rich have access to. A 30 ml bottle costs more than R$ 2 thousand. It is very expensive. We want to give access and democratize this policy”, said lawyer Ítalo Coelho, from the Legal Network for Drug Policy Reform (Reform) and member of the State Council on Drug Policies (Cepod ).

In Brazil, 19 drugs produced from marijuana and derivatives are authorized for sale at pharmacy counters or by import guides.

In Ceará, 24 decisions authorize patients to grow marijuana at home to extract cannabis-based herbal oil. And eight patient associations in the state have lawsuits in court claiming the use of medical cannabis, with cultivation or treatment funding by the government.

Within Cesau, the Cannabis Medicinal WG had been discussing the terms of the bill on the subject. The Council’s legal counsel had already issued a favorable opinion on the bill.

The text with the proposal must go to the table of the State Secretary of Health, Marcos Gadelha, so that it is officially presented to the governor.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags