Blumenau confirms two new deaths from the disease

The City of Blumenau confirmed, this Tuesday, 14, two new deaths from dengue in the city. Now, the municipality totals four deaths from the disease contracted in the city. Another three cases are under investigation by the Santa Catarina Public Health Central Laboratory (Lacen).

The third victim was a 56-year-old man who died on May 7. The fourth victim was an 86-year-old man who died on May 9. In both cases, laboratory confirmation came after an investigation and analysis of genetic material carried out by the State Epidemiological Surveillance Directorate (DIVE/SC) and by Lacen.

The first death from dengue in the city’s history was a 94-year-old man, who died on March 21. The second victim was a 24-year-old man, who died on May 15.

Dengue in numbers

Blumenau records this Tuesday, 14, a total of 6,300 confirmed cases of Dengue. The number represents 1,305 more than recorded last Tuesday, 7, when the municipality had 4,995 cases of the disease – which represents an increase of 26% in one week.

This year there are 11,746 notifications. Of these, there are already 6,230 autochthonous cases, that is, contracted in Blumenau. Another 3,712 are considered suspects and are awaiting test results. So far, the city has 2,845 outbreaks of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

admissions

This Tuesday, 14, three residents of Blumenau are admitted to hospitals in the city with suspected dengue. All are in Infirmary.

Signals and symptons

The first manifestation of dengue is high fever (39° to 40°C) of sudden onset, which lasts from two to seven days, associated with headache, weakness, body, joint and back pain. Spots on the body are present in 50% of cases, and can affect the face, trunk, arms and legs. Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting may also be present.

Outpatient Care

General Family Outpatient Clinics (AGF) provide outpatient care in the city’s neighborhoods. The Old AGF; AGF Agricultural School; AGF Garcia; AGF Fortaleza; AGF Itoupava; AGF Badenfurt and AGF Centro are open from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 10 pm. The Family Health Strategy (ESF) units also provide care to the population. The address and opening hours of the units are on the City Hall website.

The orientation is that users always take the official document in physical format to facilitate service logistics. The distribution of passwords and reception of patients are carried out up to one hour before the end of activities, so that professionals can organize the flow and ensure timely care for everyone.

denunciations

The population can also report places with possible outbreaks of the mosquito, by contacting the Dengue Fight Program, through OuvidorSUS on phone 156 (option 4) or by phone 3381-7770. The service is available from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 5 pm.

How to prevent the proliferation of Aedes aegypti:

– Remove standing water from all containers

– Avoid using dishes in potted plants. If using them, put sand to the rim

– Store bottles with the neck facing down

– Keep trash cans covered

– Leave the water tanks always sealed, without any opening, especially the water tanks

– Plants such as bromeliads should be avoided as they accumulate water

– Treat the pool water with chlorine and clean it once a week

– Keep drains covered with daughter mesh screens to prevent mosquito from gaining access to the site

– Wash containers with water deposits, such as food and water pots for animals, with a brush or sponge and detergent, at least once a week

– If it is necessary for the container to be filled with water, as in the case of drains, use hypochlorite

– Remove water accumulated on slabs

– Flush at least once a week in seldom used toilets

– Keep the toilet lid closed

– Avoid accumulating rubble, as it can become a focus for the dengue mosquito.

