Brazil confirms third case of Monkeypox; see disease symptoms

The Ministry of Health reported that, on the night of last Sunday (12), the CIEVS of Rio Grande do Sul notified the National CIEVS of the occurrence of an imported case of monkey pox (Monkeypox). The case was laboratory confirmed by RT-PCR by the Adolf Lutz Institute of São Paulo (IAL/SP).

According to the ministry, the new case is a patient residing in Porto Alegre (RS), male, 51 years old, with a history of travel to Portugal, returning to Brazil on June 10. The patient is in home isolation, along with his contacts, has a stable clinical condition, without complications and is being monitored by the State and Municipal Health Departments.

The Ministry of Health also stated that all containment and control measures were adopted immediately after the communication that it was a suspected case of Smallpox, with the isolation of the patient and tracing of his contacts, both nationally and internationally. international flight, which had the support of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

At the moment, Brazil has three confirmed cases, two in São Paulo and one in Rio Grande do Sul. Another six suspected cases are under investigation. All remain in isolation and under monitoring.

The Ministry of Health established, on May 23, a Situation Room to monitor the Monkeypox scenario in Brazil and in the world. The measure aims to quickly and effectively disseminate guidelines for responding to the public health event of possible cases of Monkeypox, as well as direct surveillance actions regarding case definition, notification process, laboratory flow and epidemiological investigation in the country. .

What is Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be for example by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions close and for a long time. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient. There is no specific treatment, but in general the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. 1 to 3 days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions.

Monkeypox prevention

Avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed;

Avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person.

Hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or use of alcohol gel.

