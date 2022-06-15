But already? Some big games already have a date to leave the new PS Plus

Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K22 are scheduled to leave the service

Some titles of Extra and Deluxe level game catalog already have a date to leave the new PS Plusto better understand the Sony launched yesterday (13) the new PlayStation Plus in Brazil, bringing a new division of levels between Essential, Extra and Deluxe. The levels Extra and Deluxe have additional content, which was not present in the plus standard and one of the highlights is the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog that are available in these two categories, something similar to what we find in the Xbox Game Pass.

The dates that games will leave the service are displayed on the page where games are selected to be downloaded to your console, games Shadow Warrior 3, NBA 2K22, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Shadow Warrior 3 will leave the catalog in July, 5th

NBA 2K22 will leave the catalog in August, 31

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship will leave the catalog in August, 31

Red Dead Redemption 2 will leave the catalog in September 20

As we can see, Shadow Warrior 3 will come out of the catalog in less than a month, which makes those interested in the title rush to play the title. The other three games mentioned in the list will have a longer time of permanence in the catalog, staying at least until the last day of August.

THE Sony will use the same strategy as Microsoft to bring games to your service for a limited time, in the case of Microsoftshe announces that the game will generally come out a fortnight earlier, while the Sony must announce their departures with a longer deadline for those interested in playing them.

Check out a video below showing details of the new PlayStation Plus.

What do you think of the output information of games from the new catalog PlayStation Plus? Share in the comments with your opinion!

