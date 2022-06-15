China creates moon map with unprecedented detail

Information captured over the past 15 years by China’s Lunar Exploration Program has formed the basis for developing the most detailed map of the Moon ever produced. In terms of geological features, it is more advanced than the one produced by NASA based on observations from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter’s (LRO) laser altimeter.

The new high-resolution map of the Moon was complemented by data from international exploration missions from the US, Japan and India, and reveals geological layers, structural features and a chronology of the lunar surface.

The 1:2,500,000 scale lunar map released by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Image: NSSC/CAS

It contains 12,341 impact craters, 81 impact basins, 17 types of rocks and 14 types of varied structures.

According to the research team responsible for the map, which is part of a study recently published in the journal Scientific Bulletin, the graph “reflects the evolution of the lunar crust under igneous processes, catastrophic impacts and volcanic activities”.

Structured in Mollweide projection (a type of cylindrical display), the map creates an elliptical view of the Moon. Versions were also created in stereographic projections, centered on the north and south poles of the Earth’s natural satellite.

The files can be downloaded from the website of the National Space Science Center, which belongs to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

According to the authors, the researchers could use the new work to produce more lunar geological mapping, as well as to select landing sites for future exploration missions.

