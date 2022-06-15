City Hall Confirms First Case of Monkey Smallpox in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The Municipal Health Department of Rio confirmed this Wednesday (15) the first case of monkeypox in the municipality of Rio.

According to the folder, this is a 38-year-old Brazilian man, residing in London, who arrived in Brazil on June 11 and sought medical attention at the Evandro Chagas National Institute of Infectious Diseases (INI/Fiocruz) the following day. The positive result was confirmed this Tuesday (14).

The patient has mild symptoms, is in home isolation and is being monitored by the Health Surveillance Superintendence (SVS-Rio).

All five people who had contact with the patient are being monitored. Monkeypox virus is in the same family as common smallpox, but less severe and prevalent, and so the chances of infecting large populations is considered low.

The transmission of monkeypox occurs mainly when someone has close contact with an infected person. The virus can enter the body through skin lesions, through the respiratory system, or through the eyes, nose and mouth. After infection, it usually takes 5 to 21 days for symptoms to appear, which are usually mild and disappear on their own in about three weeks.

The viral infection has already spread to more than 30 countries, including Brazil. The first case of monkeypox in the country was confirmed in the city of São Paulo.

The patient, a 41-year-old man who traveled to Spain, the second country with the highest number of cases of the disease, was placed in isolation at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in the West Zone of the capital.

After more than 1,600 cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) is collaborating with experts to adopt a new name for monkeypox.

The initiative comes after more than 30 scientists wrote last week of the “urgent need for a (name for the disease and the virus) that is neither discriminatory nor stigmatizing”.

For the group of researchers, which suggested the name hMPXV, there are also several incorrect and discriminatory references to the virus as being African.