COOPERATIVE OF SURGEONS ANNOUNCES THE LEAVE OF PLANSERV » Pepper

Reading time: < 1 minute

The Cooperative of Cardiovascular or Thoracic Surgeons of the State of Bahia (Cardiothorax) informed the State Government that it will terminate the term of adhesion to the Health Care System for State Public Servants (Planserv). With this, the 72 surgeons that make up the entity will no longer serve the beneficiaries of the plan as of August 23.

The decision, according to the cooperative, is due to the lack of readjustment of medical fees, which prevents the restoration of the economic-financial balance of the agreement between the parties, signed in 2012, and the recovery of inflationary losses of recent years. According to the entity, the values ​​have not been readjusted for 10 years.

Also according to the cooperative, the termination of Planserv was decided after repeated notifications about the delay in the values ​​of the procedures, made over five years.

According to the president of Cardiotórax, the doctor Leandro Públio, the impossibility of advancing the negotiations makes the relationship unfeasible. “The cooperative members perform highly complex surgical procedures, focusing on quality and effective techniques, in order to mitigate the risks inherent to any surgery. However, we do not receive fair consideration for the services that are provided to Planserv beneficiaries, as recognized by the body itself,” he added.