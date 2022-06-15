Corpus Christi: Check out the masses and processions in Ribeirão Preto

This Thursday (16), the Catholic churches of Ribeirão Preto will hold ceremonies on the Corpus Christi holiday. In the temples of the city, masses will be celebrated and the streets will receive processions and motorcades.
Check the opening hours and addresses of the churches closest to you:
Metropolitan Cathedral of San Sebastian
Flag Square, S/N, Center.
Masses: 7:30, 12:00 and 17:30 (Presided over by Dom Moacir Silva, followed by a procession through the streets of the Center)
Saint Anthony of Padua Minor Basilica
Rua Paraíba, 747, Campos Elíseos.
8:00 am: Mass in the Basilica Santo Antônio, followed by procession to Lar Padre Euclides.
8:30 am: Mass at Lar Padre Euclides
9:30 am: Mass at the Santuário das Sete Capelas, followed by a procession to the monument to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Alto de São Bento.
7:00 pm: Holy Mass in the Basilica of Saint Anthony
Sanctuary of the Seven Chapels
Alto do São Bento Hill.
9:30 am: Mass at the Santuário das Sete Capelas, followed by a procession to the monument to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Alto de São Bento.
Parish of Saint Anthony Maria Claret and Saint Anthony of SantAnna Galvão
Rua Tabatinga, 351, Vila Recreio.
Mass and procession: 4pm
Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida
Rua Guimarães Passos, 412, Vila Seixas.
Mass: 9 am (followed by procession)
Santa Angela Parish
Rua do Professor, 890, Jardim Irajá.
Mass and procession: 10 am
Saint Joseph Parish
Rua São José, 743, Center.
Masses: 8 am, 10 am (procession) and 7 pm
Matrix of Santa Terezinha Doctor
Rua Mariana Cândida Rosa Cury, 770, Ribeirânia.
Mass: 10 am
Merciful Jesus Parish and Saint Hedwig
Rua José Jaime Delibo, 181, Jardim Nova Aliança.
Mass followed by cart: 9:30 am
Saint John the Baptist Parish
Avenida Portugal, 2120, Santa Cruz.
Mass and procession: 4pm
Parish of Saint Anne and Saint Joaquim
Nossa Senhora de Fátima Chapel, at Espaço Golf.
Mass: 9 am
Saint Benedict Church
Rua Prudente de Moraes, 657, downtown.
Masses: 10 am and 5 pm
Santa Maria Goretti Parish
Rua Júlio de Mesquita, 360, Vila Virgínia.
Mass and procession: 4pm
Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary
Rua Martinico Prado, 599, Vila Tiberio.
Masses: 7 am and 10 am
Matrix Jesus Crucified
Rua Pedro Marzola, 447, Jardim Marchesi.
Making the rugs: 10 am
Eucharistic Celebration and Procession: 6pm
Our Lady of Penha Parish
Rua Afonso Arinos, 1641, Jardim Centenario.
Mass: 15:00 (shortly after, there will be a motorcade through the streets of the neighborhood)
Santa Luzia Parish
Rua Piratininga, 1100, Vila Lobato.
Mass: 4 pm
Santa Teresa D’Ávila
Praça das Rosas, s/n, Vila Recreio.
Mass: 9 am
Parish of Saint Camillus de Lellis
Rua Cruz e Souza, 985, Jardim Piratininga.
Mass: 9 am (followed by motorcade)
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish
Rua Major Ricardo Guimarães, 615, Parque Ribeirão Preto.
Mass: 9:30 am.
Our Lady of Jubilee Parish Mother of Divine Grace
Rua A7, 146, Jardim Progresso.
Mass: 8 am
Christ the King Parish
Rua Arnaldo Victaliano, 1237, Presidente Medici.
Mass: 9 am
Resurrected Christ Parish
Avenida José Gomes da Silva, 1323, Lagoinha.
Mass: 9 am (followed by the procession)
Saint Paul the Apostle Parish
Rua José da Silva, 603, Jardim Paulista.
Mass: 8 am
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
Rua São Francisco de Assis, 230, Castelo Branco Novo.
Mass: 8 am
Christ the Worker Church and Saint Judas Tadeu
Rua Papa João XXIII, 43, Vila Abranches.
Mass: 4 pm
Church of Our Lady of Graces
Domingos Isaac Street, 150, Servers Park.
Mass: 9 am
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
Rua Mathias Gonçalves, 440, Jardim Presidente Dutra.
Mass: 8 am (followed by procession)
San Judas Tadeo Parish
Avenida Marginal Luiz Galvão César, 1355, Parque das Andorinhas.
Mass: 8 am
Saint Peter the Apostle Parish
Rua Bahia, 318, Ipiranga.
Mass: 9 am
Saint Benedict Parish
Rua Américo Batista, 3448, Jardim Procópio.
Mass and Procession: 4pm
Saint Matthew the Apostle Parish
Rua Campinas, 3250, Quintino Facci I.
Mass: 8 am
Our Lady of Canaviais Parish
Rua Izidoro Faccio, 436, Adelino Simioni.
Mass at the Nossa Senhora Guadalupe Chapel, located at Avenida Wilquem Manoel Neves, 900, at 8 am
Santa Rita Parish of Cassia das Palmeiras
Rua José Rodrigues Mota, 2045, Jardim Florestan Fernandes.
Mass: 9 am
Saint Therese of the Child Jesus Parish
Rua José de Alencar, 1506, Vila Tamandaré.
Mass: 9 am
Senhor Bom Jesus da Lapa Church
Rua Vicente Golfeto, 405, Campos Elíseos.
Mass: 8 am
Mary Mother of the People and Saint Lazarus Parish
Avenida Recife, 515, Jardim Aeroporto.
Mass: 8 am
Saint Michael the Archangel Parish
Rua Anselmo Marques Rodrigues, 18, Jardim Manoel Penna.
Mass: 9 am
Santa Rita de Cassia Parish
Rua Primo de Furquim, 18, Jardim Independência.
Mass: 5 pm.
