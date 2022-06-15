Corpus Christi: Check out the masses and processions in Ribeirão Preto

Sanctuary of the Seven Chapels, in Ribeirão Preto, will have mass and procession (Photo: Marcelo Fontes)

This Thursday (16), the Catholic churches of Ribeirão Preto will hold ceremonies on the Corpus Christi holiday. In the temples of the city, masses will be celebrated and the streets will receive processions and motorcades.

Check the opening hours and addresses of the churches closest to you:

Metropolitan Cathedral of San Sebastian

Flag Square, S/N, Center.

Masses: 7:30, 12:00 and 17:30 (Presided over by Dom Moacir Silva, followed by a procession through the streets of the Center)

Saint Anthony of Padua Minor Basilica

Rua Paraíba, 747, Campos Elíseos.

8:00 am: Mass in the Basilica Santo Antônio, followed by procession to Lar Padre Euclides.

8:30 am: Mass at Lar Padre Euclides

9:30 am: Mass at the Santuário das Sete Capelas, followed by a procession to the monument to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Alto de São Bento.

7:00 pm: Holy Mass in the Basilica of Saint Anthony

Sanctuary of the Seven Chapels

Alto do São Bento Hill.

9:30 am: Mass at the Santuário das Sete Capelas, followed by a procession to the monument to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Alto de São Bento.

Parish of Saint Anthony Maria Claret and Saint Anthony of SantAnna Galvão

Rua Tabatinga, 351, Vila Recreio.

Mass and procession: 4pm

Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida

Rua Guimarães Passos, 412, Vila Seixas.

Mass: 9 am (followed by procession)

Santa Angela Parish

Rua do Professor, 890, Jardim Irajá.

Mass and procession: 10 am

Saint Joseph Parish

Rua São José, 743, Center.

Masses: 8 am, 10 am (procession) and 7 pm

Matrix of Santa Terezinha Doctor

Rua Mariana Cândida Rosa Cury, 770, Ribeirânia.

Mass: 10 am

Merciful Jesus Parish and Saint Hedwig

Rua José Jaime Delibo, 181, Jardim Nova Aliança.

Mass followed by cart: 9:30 am

Saint John the Baptist Parish

Avenida Portugal, 2120, Santa Cruz.

Mass and procession: 4pm

Parish of Saint Anne and Saint Joaquim

Nossa Senhora de Fátima Chapel, at Espaço Golf.

Mass: 9 am

READ MORE

See the list of fairs and parties in Ribeirão Preto



See how shopping malls, commerce and banks are on holiday in Ribeirão



Saint Benedict Church

Rua Prudente de Moraes, 657, downtown.

Masses: 10 am and 5 pm

Santa Maria Goretti Parish

Rua Júlio de Mesquita, 360, Vila Virgínia.

Mass and procession: 4pm

Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary

Rua Martinico Prado, 599, Vila Tiberio.

Masses: 7 am and 10 am

Matrix Jesus Crucified

Rua Pedro Marzola, 447, Jardim Marchesi.

Making the rugs: 10 am

Eucharistic Celebration and Procession: 6pm

Our Lady of Penha Parish

Rua Afonso Arinos, 1641, Jardim Centenario.

Mass: 15:00 (shortly after, there will be a motorcade through the streets of the neighborhood)

Santa Luzia Parish

Rua Piratininga, 1100, Vila Lobato.

Mass: 4 pm

Santa Teresa D’Ávila

Praça das Rosas, s/n, Vila Recreio.

Mass: 9 am

Parish of Saint Camillus de Lellis

Rua Cruz e Souza, 985, Jardim Piratininga.

Mass: 9 am (followed by motorcade)

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish

Rua Major Ricardo Guimarães, 615, Parque Ribeirão Preto.

Mass: 9:30 am.

Our Lady of Jubilee Parish Mother of Divine Grace

Rua A7, 146, Jardim Progresso.

Mass: 8 am

Christ the King Parish

Rua Arnaldo Victaliano, 1237, Presidente Medici.

Mass: 9 am

Resurrected Christ Parish

Avenida José Gomes da Silva, 1323, Lagoinha.

Mass: 9 am (followed by the procession)

Saint Paul the Apostle Parish

Rua José da Silva, 603, Jardim Paulista.

Mass: 8 am

Saint Francis of Assisi Church

Rua São Francisco de Assis, 230, Castelo Branco Novo.

Mass: 8 am

Christ the Worker Church and Saint Judas Tadeu

Rua Papa João XXIII, 43, Vila Abranches.

Mass: 4 pm

Church of Our Lady of Graces

Domingos Isaac Street, 150, Servers Park.

Mass: 9 am

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

Rua Mathias Gonçalves, 440, Jardim Presidente Dutra.

Mass: 8 am (followed by procession)

San Judas Tadeo Parish

Avenida Marginal Luiz Galvão César, 1355, Parque das Andorinhas.

Mass: 8 am

Saint Peter the Apostle Parish

Rua Bahia, 318, Ipiranga.

Mass: 9 am

Saint Benedict Parish

Rua Américo Batista, 3448, Jardim Procópio.

Mass and Procession: 4pm

Saint Matthew the Apostle Parish

Rua Campinas, 3250, Quintino Facci I.

Mass: 8 am

Our Lady of Canaviais Parish

Rua Izidoro Faccio, 436, Adelino Simioni.

Mass at the Nossa Senhora Guadalupe Chapel, located at Avenida Wilquem Manoel Neves, 900, at 8 am

Santa Rita Parish of Cassia das Palmeiras

Rua José Rodrigues Mota, 2045, Jardim Florestan Fernandes.

Mass: 9 am

Saint Therese of the Child Jesus Parish

Rua José de Alencar, 1506, Vila Tamandaré.

Mass: 9 am

Senhor Bom Jesus da Lapa Church

Rua Vicente Golfeto, 405, Campos Elíseos.

Mass: 8 am

Mary Mother of the People and Saint Lazarus Parish

Avenida Recife, 515, Jardim Aeroporto.

Mass: 8 am

Saint Michael the Archangel Parish

Rua Anselmo Marques Rodrigues, 18, Jardim Manoel Penna.

Mass: 9 am

Santa Rita de Cassia Parish

Rua Primo de Furquim, 18, Jardim Independência.

Mass: 5 pm.

SEE TOO

Symphony Orchestra has a schedule to celebrate Ribeirão’s 166th birthday



Metropolitan Cathedral of Ribeirão Preto (Photo: Marcelo Fontes / archive)



