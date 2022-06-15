Covid-19: MP notifies Vitória and Health Departments to guarantee tests

Amid the increase in cases of coronavirus, the Public Ministry of Espírito Santo (MPES) issued a Recommendation Notification charging the population with free access to Covid-19 tests in municipalities without the need for a medical prescription and recommended the use of masks in closed environments. The mayor of Vitória, Lorenzo Pazolini, the secretary of Health of Vitória, the president of the Association of Municipalities in the State (Amunes) and the president of the Collegiate of Municipal Health Departments of the State (Cosems-ES) were notified.

Test identifies patient is with Covid-19. Credit: Myke Sena/Ministry of Health

According to the recommendation, municipalities must immediately guarantee, without the need for a medical prescription and/or symptoms, throughout the primary health care (PHC) network, access by free demand of users of the Unified Health System (SUS) to specific tests to identify infection by the new coronavirus.

City halls must also keep in operation and update the communication channel with the population on the main page website, as well as through social networks, applications, local radios, among other channels.

The objective is to maintain the transparency of information related to Covid-19, in addition to guidelines on the form of transmission, symptoms, flow of health services (when, where and at what times to seek care), testing locations.

There was also a recommendation regarding the use of masks in closed places, as released by the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) on June 9.

The MPES also recommended testing in all urgency and emergency services to carry out requests for hospital admission to the Sesa Leitos Central.

the report of the Gazette tries to contact the Association of Municipalities of the State (Amunes) and the Collegiate of Municipal Health Departments of the State (Cosems-ES). As soon as there is a response, this text will be updated.

WHAT THE VITÓRIA CITY HALL SAYS

Sought by the report, the City of Vitória stressed, in a note, that all the recommendations of the MPES have already been adopted by the municipality and considered that “all municipalities in the State of Espírito Santo have been notified”.

According to the municipal administration, this Tuesday, the prefecture expanded the testing points to carry out a quick test against Covid-19 in Vitória, providing 200 more spots per day. “Any citizen can perform the test, without the need for prior medical evaluation”, he pointed out.

Also according to the city hall, in addition to Tancredão, citizens can perform the antigen test at the Testing Center, located on Santa Maria Island. Apart from these two points, where the offer is through online scheduling, the municipal administration explained that the tests can also be done at the health units of Praia do Suá, Conquista, Santo Antônio, Maria Ortiz, Maruípe and Jardim Camburi, from 7 am at 7 pm daily, including holidays and weekends.

WHAT DOES AMUNES SAY?

The Association of Municipalities of Espírito Santo (Amunes) said that it received the Notification of Recommendation from the MPES “with recommendations on the increase in cases of Covid-19, as well as the use of masks in closed places, in the school environment and with large circulation of people. “, and stressed that the guidelines were immediately passed on to the mayors of the 78 municipalities so that the leaders and the respective health secretaries take the necessary measures.

GOING TO HEALTH UNITS DOES NOT MEAN A TEST



After the notification from MPES, reporter Any Cometti, from TV Gazette, visited two health units in the capital, in Maria Ortiz and in the Jardim Camburi neighborhood. In both places, she was unable to be tested for Covid-19 because she had no symptoms, contrary to the recommendation of the Public Ministry and the guidance of Sesa.

In Serra, the reporter for TV Gazette went to the Central Laboratory, in Jardim Limoeiro, but was also not tested. At the site, they reported that the 30 passwords distributed daily, always at 7 am, were sold out.

Once again sought after, Vitória Prefecture informed that it will reinforce the guidance that people without symptoms should be tested for Covid-19 in health units.

The Serra Health Department detailed that the distribution of passwords is necessary for the organization of the daily service. Testing is done on a first-come, first-served basis.

The prefectures of Viana and Vila Velha stated that they carry out tests for Covid-19 after medical consultation, presentation of symptoms or contact with an infected patient. Initially, Cariacica had informed that it requires medical analysis, but reaffirmed that citizens who seek health units do not need to have symptoms to carry out tests.

After publishing this article, some city halls and Amunes took a stand on the matter. The text has been updated.