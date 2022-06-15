Diablo Immortal becomes the lowest-rated PC game by users on Metacritic

On iOS Diablo Immortal is the 19th worst rated by users on the platform

The latest game released by Blizzard — Immortal Diablo — became the game with the lowest average rating by users on Metacritic — platform that brings together analyzes from specialized media and its users — the title achieved the note 0.2/10 in the evaluation of users for the version of PRAÇAbeing in the last place in the tiebreaker for containing 2728 user reviews. The version for iOS also has a very low average in user reviews, with a score of 0.5/10 in 4678 user reviewsbecoming the 19th lowest-rated iOS game on the platform.

Immortal Diablo has been receiving strong criticism since its launch on June 2nd due to the microtransactions present in the game, shortly after its release information emerged that to maximize just one character in the game it is necessary to invest at least US$ 110 thousand, while most recently a streamer from Twitch called Quin69 spent $6,600 on the game and was not awarded any 5-star Legendary Gems.

Check out all confirmed Xbox games in the next 12 months

We had already reported with a few days of release that the notes coming from users had put Immortal Diablo with a very low average in the Metacriticbut as the days passed, the game reached positions that surely Blizzard did not plan for its newest title in the franchise. devil.

– Continues after advertising –

So far the company has not commented on changes to the in-game purchase system using real money, including the game director, Wyatt Chengstated that microtransactions were already planned to be this way during the game’s development.

What do you think about the reviews users are doing for Immortal Diablo? Do you believe that the Blizzard Can you do something to change this game image? Share in the comments with your opinion!

All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of June 2022

Forza Motorsport: Microsoft presents trailer for the game and confirms release for 2023

Game will be released for Xbox, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the second quarter of next year



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.