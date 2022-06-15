Director says audience “didn’t understand” the format

With the recent gameplay reveal in Sonic Frontiersmany fans have been asking for the postponement of the game, stating that it doesn’t look ready. However, according to Takashi Iizuka, there are no plans for that to happen. In an interview with VGC, the director also stated that the public “did not understand” the format of the new game.

At interviewthe director of Sonic Team said he was not surprised by the mixed response from the audience to the gameplay of Sonic Frontiers: “We understand that everyone is just reacting to the videos they’ve watched, and since they don’t understand what this new gameplay is, they’re kind of comparing it to other games they already know.”

“We see a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, [o jogo] it’s like that, but it’s not like that’. Indeed, the team is creating a new game format for Sonic, and we call it the ‘open zone’. This new game system itself is something that really doesn’t exist in any other title, so hopefully from here until launch we can explain what open-zone gameplay is all about.”

In addition, Iizuka said that fans will have the chance to test drive the game during Gamescom and the Tokyo Game Show, and that they will then have “the hands-on experience of playing and understanding what the game is about.”

According to VGC, the hashtag #DelaySonicFrontiers (“Delay Sonic Frontiers”, in direct translation into Portuguese) arrived on Twitter’s Trending Topics earlier this month. When asked about this, Iizuka replied that he doesn’t see a problem, as the development team is happy with the game as it is.

O The Enemy You can test Sonic Frontiers during Play Days, an in-person event at Summer Game Fest 2022 in Los Angeles, United States. Find out about our first impressions of the article.

Sonic Frontiers is slated for late 2022 and is coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.