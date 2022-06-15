In addition to being a delicious ingredient to boost recipes, ginger is still an important food for medicinal use that strengthens immunity, relieves cramps and even helps with weight loss.

The presence of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, as well as important minerals such as magnesium and potassium, allow it to be a great ally for health.

In addition, with few calories, which revolve around 80 kcal per 100 grams, it is an important ally in the weight loss process.

Ginger can be found in the most diverse forms and shades, and can be powdered, fresh, crystallized, preserved or dried. In addition to the colors that can vary from white to beige.

For the most diverse benefits offered by it, ingestion, combined with a balanced diet, can boost the functioning of the body.

Therefore, we have separated details of some of the various contributions that ginger guarantees to the health of those who consume it. Check out:

Discover the food that strengthens immunity, relieves cramps and helps you lose weight

Strengthens immunity

Fresh ginger has a substance known as gingerol, which is responsible for reducing the risk of possible infections in the body.

Scientific research carried out with the food has shown that it contributes to the reduction of the growth of various bacteria.

According to the article published in the scientific journal Phytotherapy Research, ginger also influences the fight against oral bacteria that are directly related to inflammatory diseases in the gum region.

In addition, when fresh, it has the potential to fight the respiratory syncycal virus, considered to be one of the main causes of respiratory infections in children and newborns.

Relieves menstrual cramps

If there is something that causes great discomfort in women during the menstrual period, which occurs once a month, it is the dreaded menstrual cramps.

However, what many do not know is that the anti-inflammatory properties present in ginger contribute to pain relief.

This food functionality was proven in an important scientific study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine that analyzed about 150 women who consumed 1 g of ginger in three days of the menstrual cycle.

The research carried out could even point out that the simple ingestion of food can be more efficient in relieving pain than the specific medicines themselves.

helps to lose weight

Losing those extra pounds that bother you so much can be a very complicated task that requires a lot of effort and willingness to follow a proper diet.

However, Columbia University, in the United States, produced some revolutionary studies that proved that ginger helps the body burn calories.

The research was carried out with 10 men who were overweight and showed an efficient result in relation to increased energy expenditure and also satiety.

Precaution

As beneficial and safe as it may be, ginger should not be consumed in large quantities, and consumption of less than four grams during the day is advised and for pregnant women, only one gram.

In the case of pregnant women, consumption in moderation is even more important, since in large quantities there is a risk of miscarriage or malformation of the fetus.

People with hyperthyroidism, hypertension or who make frequent use of anticoagulant drugs, should also be more careful with food consumption.

