Doctor explains risk of reinfection with Covid-19 variants

In the first year of the pandemic, cases of reinfection with the coronavirus were recorded. However, with the evolution of Covid-19, something that was just a possibility in 2020 has become an everyday reality.

Infectologist Bernardo Almeida explains that the protection generated by an infection is not complete, so there is always the risk of having the virus more than once. “This chance increases over time, as immunity progressively declines. The entry of new variants speeds up the process,” he declares.

Can vaccines prevent reinfections?

The immunizers we have today do not prevent contamination alone, but are efficient in preventing complications of infection, such as hospitalizations and deaths. According to Almeida, this effectiveness resists over time. A proof of this is that, although Brazil is experiencing another wave of Covid-19, the number of deaths is not close to what it was during the peaks of the disease.

