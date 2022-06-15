Drug approved by Anvisa eliminates cancer in 100% of cases

One monoclonal antibody called dostarlimabalready approved by the anvisasurprised the scientific community by making the colorectal cancer in 100% of patients undergoing treatment. The test that validated the research was performed on a small group of 12 patients with rectal cancer.

the journal New England Journal of Medicine published on Sunday (5), the study that was discussed by oncologists during the annual event of American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco), closed on Tuesday (7). After treatment, tests such as MRI, endoscopic evaluation, digital rectal examination or biopsy showed no evidence of the presence of a tumor.

No chemo or radiation

The drug was taken by the patients intravenously every three weeks for six months. “During the median follow-up period of 12 months, no patient received chemoradiotherapy and no patient underwent surgical resection,” reads an excerpt from the study.

“There is no scientific research with Bolsonaro”, says Tourinho

According to public health doctor Pedro Tourinho, “the recent results with research carried out with patients with colorectal cancer using this drug, which was approved only for the use of endometrial cancer, is another hope for those who fight cancer, which it is not actually a disease, but there are multiple diseases included in the same umbrella, each with its own characteristics, but the common challenge to all of them is precisely to be able to identify the unique characteristics of that cancer and develop specific treatments that can address those characteristics,” he said. For him, “this treatment is clearly successful in making this contribution in the treatment of cancer, in the case of colorectal cancer and, therefore, we hope that broader studies can be carried out to confirm these properties of this treatment”, he celebrated.

Tourinho also recorded “the importance, the value of scientific research, the value of people financing well, of building a broad scientific technology park to allow thousands of initiatives of this nature to take place simultaneously. And that way we can quickly identify the rare situations in which we find a drug with equivalent potential. And for that we have to have public policy, research funding, something that in Brazil we lost almost 100% of it. There has to be a culture of attracting, attracting, retaining scientists in Brazil, strengthening the Public University, building the pillars so that we can also make this important contribution to humanity in Brazil, foment this sector that is so valuable in the fabric of a society that adds value, knowledge and saves lives”, he warned. “For all these reasons, we know that the Bolsonaro government does a disservice every day. When I see news like this, I know that research like this could be in Brazil and it is not, because here Bolsonaro and Temer chose to destroy Brazilian science”, he lamented.

Drugs still very expensive

Also infectious disease specialist Marcos Caseiro stated that “these drugs, called monoclonal antibodies, are the future of medicine”. According to him, “all drugs that end with this suffix mab are monoclonal antibodies, which are specific to fight a certain disease, a certain tumor. That’s the pertussis of medicine, these drugs are specifically fixed in the tumor, generate the inflammatory process and destroy the tumor”.

“The issue is that producing these drugs is still very expensive”, he warns. “To give you an idea, an aspirin molecule would be the size of a man and a monoclonal antibody the size of a jet. They are much more complex drugs, but the future of medicine, especially in these tumors, is precisely in these drugs, which are molecules that go specifically to fight a certain structure. There will be a specific antibody for each type of tumor. This is very good news, many tumors have regressed and these monoclonal antibodies are already well established in cancer therapy”, he celebrated.

Unusual success rate

the oncologist Luiz Diaz Jr.one of the authors of the work, said in an interview with The New York Times that the success rate of North American research is not common, and it is perhaps the first time that such a thing has been recorded in the entire history of cancer studies.

Dostarlimab is approved in Brazil to treat endometrial cancerand had not been tested against other types of tumors until then.

With Exam information