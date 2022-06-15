End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer this Wednesday (15) | Technology

Microsoft will end support for the Internet Explorer (IE) browser starting this Wednesday (15). Anyone who still uses the tool on consumer versions of Windows 10 will be redirected to Edge, the company’s most current browser.

With the change, IE will no longer be supported by Microsoft for security updates or improvements. After a period of redirection, the company will disable the browser entirely via an operating system update.

Internet Explorer was released more than 25 years ago, along with the Windows 95 operating system. Today, the technology company has Edge as its standard tool for browsing the internet.

“Edge is not only a faster, safer, and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also capable of solving an important concern: compatibility with old and legacy websites and apps,” states an official Microsoft blog post. .

The company will allow its users to access websites and applications that were developed for Internet Explorer through a compatibility mode in the new browser.

The end of Internet Explorer – which represents the first era of internet browsing – has been announced for years. In 2019, the company had to emergency release a new version of Internet Explorer, for security reasons.

In August 2020, the company decreed the definitive retirement of the solution, stating that none of its applications or services (such as Teams or Office 365) would be compatible with Internet Explorer.

IE was once the main browser on the market, but lost ground to competitors Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome, due to the speed and simplicity of the duo.