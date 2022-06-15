Field mass and procession mark Corpus Christi celebrations in Caxias do Sul | Leouve Portal

This Thursday (16), is the national holiday of Corpus Christi, the date on which the Church celebrates the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Jesus and is traditionally a date to publicly manifest faith with processions and celebrations.

Throughout the Diocese, communities will celebrate the Eucharist and, soon after, carry out the procession with the Blessed Sacrament, that is, the presence of Jesus Christ in the consecrated Host. Several locations will have sawdust mats made, such as Antônio Prado, Bento Gonçalves and Flores da Cunha. The solidarity gesture of all parishes in the Diocese will be the collection of non-perishable food, warm clothes and blankets, so some places will also make solidarity rugs: an example is the Santo Antônio de Forqueta Parish, in Caxias do Sul. (*Diocese source)

At the Santa Teresa Cathedral, where the parish priest is Father Volnei Vanassi, there will be no making of rugs. However, the population is invited to donate blankets and sheets. According to the priest, these objects in the celebration will be placed on the stairs for the blessing, later they will be donated to needy families. Father Volnei participated in the Jovem Pan Serra Gaúcha program, explaining this celebration to the Body of Christ and the items that the population can donate.

He stressed that the main Mass on this date will be at 2:30 pm, in front of Praça Dante Alighieri, in the center of the city. The diocesan bishop of Caxias do Sul, Dom José Gislon, will preside. . Soon after, the procession will take place in the streets around the square and the blessing next to the steps of the Diocesan Cathedral of Santa Teresa D’Ávila.

*Check here the complete program of Corpus Christi in the pastoral region where the Diocese of Caxias do Sul has jurisdiction: Corpus Christi Parish Schedule 2022

During his participation, Vanassi praised the people of Caxias for their generosity. He points out that actions such as the Solidarity Accommodation project, where homeless people are welcomed in the winter season, are well received by the population, which makes donations of food and objects necessary for the reception.

Check out the full interview: