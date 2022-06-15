Fire TV Stick Lite (2022) released with dedicated buttons for streaming apps, FHD resolution and more

Amazon announced last Monday (13), the new generation of Fire TV Stick Lite (2022) with important advances compared to the predecessor model, including new shortcut buttons to provide easy access to the main applications and other news for users. from TV Box. By focusing on cost-effectiveness, the Lite version sacrifices some features that are present in the more expensive model, however, it still remains an interesting option for those who want to modernize the TV by implementing functions that do not usually come in older devices.

According to information, Fire TV Stick Lite (2022) maintains the sober and minimalist look of its predecessor, but has three new streaming buttons at the bottom: Prime Video, Netflix and Amazon Musicas well as a key for the device’s app store — in this area you can install dozens of other non-native apps. This version also allows you to invoke Alexa, Amazon’s personal assistant, through the “Alexa Voice Remote Lite” tool, making it possible to perform remote commands using the accessory’s wireless control. Other highlights include Full HD resolution support, 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and Dolby Atmos support.

Availability and price Although the company sells several versions of the Fire TV Stick in Brazil, the entry variant announced this week is only available in the Indian market and for now has no release date in Latin America. In India, the device was made official at 2999 rupees (~ BRL 197) standing out among rivals in the same category as Chromecast, for example. Although the Lite 2022 model has not yet arrived in Brazil, users can purchase other versions of the accessory, such as the variant compatible with 4K resolution.