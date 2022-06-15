Foods that contribute to the care of our skin

Earthy and natural foods are known to ensure more health and well-being. In this way, eating more fruits and vegetables can even help keep you in a good mood, for example. However, even though they have many health benefits, some specific foods are even more important for our skin. So check out some foods that contribute to skin care.

4 foods that help improve the appearance of the skin

Seeds like chia and flaxseeds are among the best sources of omega-3 and are great foods for the skin because of their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. One of the main benefits of these foods for the skin of the face, for example, is the ability to fight premature aging and acne.

Avocado is a fruit rich in omega 3, a substance that is also found in cold water fish such as salmon. This nutrient is essential for cardiovascular regulation and general eye health.

However, in addition to the vascular benefits, avocados also contain fatty acids that fight inflammation and keep the immune system working properly and efficiently, leaving our skin healthier.

In addition to the low caloric value, cabbage is rich in fiber and has vitamins A, B6, C and K. These properties make this food an antioxidant and detoxifying option, helping to reduce skin hyperpigmentation and increase collagen production. .

Carrots have a number of benefits, but their main feature is that they are rich in beta-carotene, which helps eliminate heavy metals from the body. Other advantages of this food are regulating the production of antibodies, fighting free radicals and accelerating the regeneration of the skin layers for a smoother and firmer appearance.

It is also worth noting that carrots are rich in vitamin A, which is necessary for skin elasticity and regeneration. Remembering that the main way to get these nutrients from carrots is through the consumption of this raw vegetable.