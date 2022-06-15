Foods with carbohydrates that favor the body to lose weight

When you think about losing weight, probably the first thing that comes to your mind is to restrict or stop eating carbohydrate foods, right?

Well, know that although much of the weight gain is related to carbohydrate foods, they are not necessarily responsible for it.

Weight gain is actually related to a number of factors that include a high-calorie diet and a sedentary lifestyle. Therefore, to lose weight it is necessary to know how to choose better the types of foods put on the plate, to practice physical activities.

It is also necessary to delete the idea that carbohydrates make you fat, as there are options that can act positively for those who are on a diet to lose weight.

Carbohydrates that help with weight loss

Quinoa

Quinoa is rich in protein and dietary fiber that promotes satiety for longer. It is an important grain that contains many vitamins, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, minerals and antioxidants. Because it contains few calories, it becomes a good carbohydrate to be consumed in calorie deficit diets.

Rye bread

Rye flour has many fibers that promote greater satiety than wheat flour, rye bread is a type of carbohydrate that cooperates with health when the goal is to lose weight. In addition, it has a low glycemic index, which prevents blood sugar spikes. It is also a source of tryptophan that helps improve serotonin levels, a hormone related to mood, very important when you are on a weight control or weight reduction diet.

fruits

Research highlights that people who eat more fruits and vegetables tend to be thinner. Fruits are sources of energy, have good concentrations of vitamins and minerals, strengthen the body and prevent inflammation.

oilseeds

They are sources of good fats, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory. They help prevent the accumulation of body fat, ideal to be consumed as a morning or afternoon snack, because they provide energy and satiety.

brown rice

Undoubtedly, brown rice has more benefits to the body than white rice, because its manufacturing process preserves most of its nutrients, including dietary fiber. The latter help to prolong the feeling of satiety, reducing the desire to overeat.

Sweet potato

Favorite food among athletes and bodybuilders. It is also a healthy option for those who want to lose weight. It has a low glycemic index, which reduces blood sugar spikes, as energy is gradually released in the body.