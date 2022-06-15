Fortaleza makes public selection to hire 700 health professionals

The Municipality of Fortaleza (PMF) will make a public selection to hire 733 health professionals for elementary, medium and higher levels. The selection will have only one stage, with an objective test scheduled to take place on July 17. Entries must be made online, until July 3, at the City Hall Contests and Selections Channel. Of the 773 vacancies, 38 will be destined for candidates with disabilities.

To register, interested parties must access the Contests and Selections Channel of the City Hall of Fortaleza until July 3, 2022, fill out the registration form and generate the payment slip. The ticket must be paid by the due date. The value of the fee varies from R$ 75 to R$ 170 reais, according to the notices. Those interested in participating in the selection must have a diploma or course certificate at a technical level or higher in the specified areas.

Test

The candidate must take an objective test, of eliminatory and qualifying nature, with content of specific knowledge. The objective test will consist of 30 multiple-choice questions, each with 4 answer alternatives (A, B, C, D), whose syllabus is included in the Public Notice (link at the end of the article).

Candidates who correctly answer at least 50% of the objective test questions will be considered approved, which corresponds to 15 correct questions and 30 points. The objective test lasts 3 hours and will take place on July 17, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm (Fortaleza time), for all candidates.

The candidate must access the electronic address contests.fortaleza.ce.gov.br, four days before the date of the objective test, and print the identification card, document which will contain the respective location of the objective test.

In February of this year, representatives of several unions of health professionals met to express themselves in favor of the continuing education of the category. The fight revolves around guaranteeing the right to open-ended professionals —from the 2015 contest, middle and elementary level— continuous professionalization and, consequently, the possibility of career advancement.

The permanent education policy that exists in Fortaleza is aimed at health professionals who work in the Unified Health System (SUS) and is provided for in the National Primary Care Policy (Pnab), of the Ministry of Health. This time is necessary for professionals to train and, thus, be able to serve the population. However, this policy does not cover all categories of health professionals.

“The City Hall’s permanent education policy is discriminatory, because it does not cover all categories. Today, health professionals, from the 2015 contest, fight to be included in the policy”, said the president of SindSaúde, Marta Brandão da Silva.

In 2021, the unions even carried out several stoppages of mobilizations that culminated in a five-day strike. At the time, the city of Fortaleza committed to present a proposal, in early 2021, that would bring equality to the category.

