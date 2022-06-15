Fortune’s Keep, the game’s new map, is revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone will have a sequel, but that doesn’t mean the first version of the battle royale has been forgotten. Last Monday (13), Raven Software revealed Fortune’s Keep, a new map that will come to the game as part of the fourth season updates – but without a confirmed date so far.

Despite being smaller than Verdansk, Fortune’s Keep is slightly larger than Rebirth Island. Some of the confirmed points of interest are Winery, Smuggler’s Cove, Lighthouse, Graveyard, Town and it even has an area called Keep that looks like a mansion or a giant castle. As they are all very close, this can influence the pace of play.

Thank you to our community for helping reveal Fortune’s Keep, a new #Warzone Resurgence map, where the amount of danger and action is second only to its riches 💰🏆💥 Coming soon 🌴 pic.twitter.com/MzVuKATvF7 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 13, 2022

Thanks to our community for helping to unveil Fortune’s Keep, a new Warzone Resurgence map where the amount of danger and action is second only to your riches. Coming soon!

The new island of Call of Duty Warzone features greener scenarios than the industrial theme of Rebirth Island. More details should be released in the coming days.

It will not be possible to transfer items or progress from Warzone to version 2.0

Last Wednesday (08), Activision confirmed to players that it will not be possible to transfer items or progress from the current battle royale to Warzone 2. Check out the details!