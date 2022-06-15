Four-year-old boy suffers ‘accidental vasectomy’ during hernia surgery in the US

+



The family of a four-year-old boy who accidentally underwent an ‘unintentional vasectomy’ during surgery in Texas is suing the hospital and a doctor for medical malpractice, Fox News revealed Tuesday. The boy was undergoing surgery to treat a hernia in his genital region in August 2021, when a surgeon at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston accidentally cut the vas deferens, the tube that carries semen from the testicles to the urethra.

Boy holding pants (Photo: Thinkstock)

The family says the four-year-old boy will need further surgeries to correct the problem, and even with medical advances, experts have assessed that the boy may have permanently impaired fertility. The boy needed surgery for a scrotal hernia. The problem occurs when an inguinal hernia – a lump that appears in the groin when soft tissue, such as part of the intestine, protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles – migrates into the scrotum area.

The lawyer representing the family, Randy Sorrels, said the mistake during the surgery could affect the boy “for the rest of his life”. “You know unexpected things happen in life, but not necessarily in the hands of a surgeon, who just cut off the wrong piece of anatomy. We believe the surgeon accidentally cut the vas deferens, one of the reproductive tubes that carries semen. It could affect that child forever,” he said.

When the vas deferens is cut, sperm cannot reach the urethra, a procedure that is performed in a vasectomy for men who do not wish to have more children. Information contained in the file shows that the surgeon who performed the procedure has no history of negligence and has never had problems with patients.

The family’s lawyer, however, says that the mistake made in the boy’s surgery is not common. “The doctor couldn’t precisely identify the part of the anatomy that needed to be cut. Unfortunately, he cut the vas deferens in addition to removing the hernia. This was only discovered in later examinations to make sure the surgery was all right,” said Sorrels. . “The family’s biggest concern is how this mistake could affect the boy’s ability to have children in the future and the physical and emotional impact it can have.”

In a statement, Children’s Hospital of Texas said: “The top priority at Children’s Hospital of Texas is the health and well-being of our patients. Due to our privacy policy, we are unable to comment.”