Full cell phone memory? See emergency measures to free up space on your device | Technology

The sentence above is one of the scariest you can read on a cell phone screen. Especially if she shows up in the middle of a show, important event or get-together with friends. That is, in such a special moment that you want to register it.

When this happens, the most important action is to go to the “Settings” or “Settings” from your cell phone and see what else is taking up storage space – apps, photos, videos and audios tend to take up a lot of cell memory.

It is recommended that this type of content be sent to the cloud on a regular basis.. That way you keep more space available.

Below are tips on what to erase to get more space in emergency situations.

bye apps – the first thing to do is delete apps that you know you will no longer use – or that have very occasional use. It is natural to forget apps on our phone that we have downloaded for a specific purpose and that have been sitting there for a long time without any use. In an emergency situation for more memory space, don’t think twice: delete them;

dehydrated whatsapp – remember the immense amount of images and other media files on your WhatsApp? So, if you want more memory on your phone quickly, get rid of them as soon as possible. Believe me: they all consume a lot of space.

If you do not want to make this material selection in the application, you can opt for a more direct and delete entire conversations that no longer need to be recorded.

useless audio – here the situation is similar to what happens with other non-audio applications. Have albums downloaded that you haven’t listened to in a while? Erase them;

clean history – to make your life easier when browsing, your cell phone keeps the history of the sites you have visited. On the one hand it’s good, on the other hand, part of the memory ends up being consumed. You may want to delete the history to have more space.

