future of the saga will be revealed in September

During the event celebrating the 15th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed this Tuesday (14), Ubisoft revealed several news for Valhalla. However, if you want to know more about the future of the saga, you will have to wait until September, when there will be a special event to talk about the next steps of the franchise – but without a specified date at the moment.

The French publisher didn’t leave the information on “clean plates”, so it’s still unclear if there will be more DLC for Valhalla, reimaginings of old titles or even if a sequel is in production right now.

Wait until September and we will have news… #Assassins Creed — Ubisoft Brazil 🇧🇷 (@UbisoftBrasil) June 14, 2022

Today’s presentation featured a brief retrospective of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and featured producer Jose Araiza. There were also discussions about the series in the geek market, including adaptations for comics, manga and other modalities – in addition to more Origins gameplay with 60 FPS in the new generation.

Since its launch in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has sold over 155 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best sellers in video game history. With some of the richest and most engaging stories in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends the gaming world and is now present in many other media and entertainment platforms.

Ubisoft Designs Assassin’s Creed Online Platform for 2024

It is worth remembering that in July last year, journalist Jason Schreier, from Bloomberg, suggested that Ubi would be planning to launch an online platform called “Assassin’s Creed Infinity”. According to it, the project will serve as a stage for different historical periods of humanity and can receive updates frequently.

Despite being just a rumor, it is worth remembering that Schreier hit the announcement of The Last of Us Part I with little more than a year in advance. Check out the details about the supposed Infinity!