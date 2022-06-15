Galaxy A03 Core: cheap Samsung phone focuses on the basics with good battery life | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A03 Core is the most basic of Samsung’s recent releases. It arrived in Brazil at the end of 2021 and is currently found at around R$600. Is it worth the price?
The basic Samsung has an entire body made of hard plastic with a texture on the back that helps in the grip. Its look is simple with no jumped camera block, drop notch and it doesn’t even come with a biometric reader. The edges are wide, but in the standard of the category, with the bottom one being triple the thickness.
The screen is the same as the others in the line with a 6.5-inch PLS LCD panel with HD resolution and a rate of 60 Hz. The brightness level is decent, as is the viewing angle. As much as the image quality is within expectations for a device of its price, the sound, on the other hand, leaves a lot to be desired; he is squeaky and distorts when at most.
The chipset is Unisoc’s classic SC9863A that equips a multitude of entry-level models. The performance is not the best and even with the Android Go Edition, the 2 GB of RAM is not enough for a good multimedia experience. In gaming, the A03 Core can handle just casual games well.
The 5,000 mAh battery lasts a long time, which is one of the A03 Core’s strongest points. The 7.5W charger that comes in the box makes the battery take more than 3 hours to recharge and does not support accelerated charging.
There’s only one camera on the back that does the basics. She can capture decent photos in open, well-lit places. The front is similarly limited, so be patient with the A03 Core. The camcorder records in Full HD with both and captures somewhat muffled audio.
Is it worth buying the A03 Core? The price difference is small for the rest of the family, so it might be better to invest a little more. Now if your budget is tight, it can be a nice option paying little. For more details, just check out the full review below:
The Galaxy A03 Core was launched in Brazil in December 2021 by BRL 999but below you will find the best prices for the device: