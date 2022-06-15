God of War Ragnarok in 2023? Cory Barlog mocks rumors

Recently, several European portals even speculated the postponement of God of War Ragnarok to 2023. David Jaffe, ex-Santa Monica and important dev in the creation of the franchise, spread some of them on his social networks. To make fun of the publication, Cory Barlog himself, producer and consultant for the sequel, appeared on the networks.

Barlog has been off Twitter for a while, returned without drawing much attention, and has now taken fans by surprise by joking with the following post from Jaffe:

David: Remember that insider who said that God of War Ragnarok would arrive in 2022? Well, another source from the publisher told me that he received a message saying that there is no more forecast and the release is still to be defined — or maybe not. So fuck I only know 50/50 at the moment. Dude, when are they going to announce the date? Cory: Wait, what?

Whether Barlog has gone public to deny this or not, we’ll find out in the coming months. After all, Sony is sticking with the God of War debut planned for 2022 — and even the PSN database suggests a release window of up to December 31, 2022.

Rumor: God of War Ragnarok in November

Journalist Jason Schreier got “inside information” about God of War Ragnarok. After the game missed State of Play and Summer Game Fest, he said his sources indicated a November release. See more details here!