Health confirms another 1-year-old death from severe respiratory syndrome in AC | Acre

The state of Acre has been facing an increase in hospitalizations of children with severe respiratory syndrome and deaths from the disease. This Tuesday (14), the Health Department of Acre (Sesacre) confirmed another death from severe respiratory syndrome. Now, there are ten deaths of children in less than two months.

The victim is a 1-year-old girl, who was admitted on Monday (13) and died on the same day. According to Sesacre, the girl’s death was caused by refractory septic shock due to pneumonia.

She was admitted to the emergency room in Rio Branco and transferred to the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology of Acre (Into-AC). “Arriving there with dilated and stopped pupils,” she said.

This increase in cases exposed the lack of structure in hospitals to care for children, since the emergency room is the reference for serious care in the capital.

Parents of children who died with the disease accuse the state of negligence and denounce the lack of infrastructure and medicines in these units. Therefore, on Friday (10), the Regional Council of Medicine of Acre (CRM-AC) made an inspection in the emergency room of the capital.

The inspection was carried out by the CRM’s president, Leuda Dávalos, and by the director director Virgilio Prado, accompanied by employees from the CRM inspection sector.

One of the main irregularities found, according to the council, was in relation to the place of pediatric care, which there is no office and, therefore, children are cared for in the corridor of the unit.

“The pediatrics department at Huerb is in an improvised space, inadequate for its purpose. The hospital has undergone several renovations and expansions over the last few years, but pediatrics has never been addressed. We hope to make Sesacre aware of the need for broad and urgent improvements”, highlighted Prado.

A report with the problems detected will be prepared by the CRM and sent, in an emergency way, to the State Department of Health so that the necessary measures can be taken.

In the midst of all this, the government decided to transfer the facilities and patients of the Hospital da Criança de Rio Branco to the building of the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology of Acre (Into-AC). The transfer of 63 children began this Saturday (11).

The problem of beds and lack of structure at the Children’s Hospital has become more evident in recent days, after the record of at least 9 deaths of children aged 2 months to 4 years with respiratory syndromes.

With only nine ICU beds in the unit, which is a reference for pediatric care in the state, children were dying being treated at the emergency room in the capital and some ended up dying waiting for transfer. As was the case with little Théo Dantas, 10 months old.

Now, with the renovation of the Children’s Hospital and the transfer of facilities, all pediatric care is transferred to Into, not just cases of respiratory syndromes. However, according to the Health Department, parents who have sick children they must first look for the Second District Emergency Care Unit or, in the most serious cases, the PS, and then the patients will be transferred to the Into, if requested by the doctor.

Altogether, Into should have 100 pediatric beds, that is, 37 more than at Hospital da Criança. The government did not disclose the exact number of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and pediatric ward that will be installed.

Into became a reference in the care of patients infected by the new coronavirus in the state. At the end of March this year, with the reduction of cases of the disease in the state, the unit stopped offering treatment against Covid-19 and started to function as a complex of the Hospital Foundation (Fundhacre).

In recent days, the increase in cases of respiratory syndromes in children has drawn attention. Mothers and fathers have been desperate with the delay for beds for their children’s hospitalization and allege medical negligence.

Since April, there have been 96 cases of children who needed to be hospitalized at the Rio Branco Emergency Room, according to data released by Sesacre last Wednesday (8). O g1 tried to update these numbers this Saturday (11) with Health, but still awaits a response.

The government informed that the transfer of facilities and patients from Hospital da Criança to Into was scheduled to take place after the cancellation of the resolution to tip the building, which took place on Thursday (9). With this, it will be possible to carry out renovation and expansion works.

Also on account of the high demand for care for cases of respiratory syndromes, the government reported that the Emergency Room of Rio Branco and the Emergency Care Unit (UPa) of the Second District are also undergoing an expansion of beds.

Parents report neglect

The families of children who died victims of flu syndromes in Rio Branco are still looking for an explanation for the loss of the little ones. At least four mothers have already joined and intend to go to court against the state, as they understand that there was negligence in the care of the victims.

In common, they report that the babies were admitted to health units in the capital with flu-like symptoms, soon their condition worsened and there was no bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) available for hospitalization. The government said it would not comment on this.

The 1st Specialized Public Prosecutor’s Office for Health Defense, of the Public Ministry of Acre, informed that it will investigate whether there was an omission in the service to children and the availability of pediatric beds, medicines and supplies from the state public network, intended for the care of children affected by respiratory viruses.

“We are going to find out if there was an omission in the care of children who, unfortunately, died, and we are at the disposal of the families. At the beginning of the week, we asked for a campaign to alert the population. We are experiencing an increase in hospitalizations and, as a result, the possibility of reactivating the beds available at Into should be evaluated. Soon, we will carry out another inspection, together with our technical team, to assess the occupancy of beds and the regularity of service”, highlighted the promoter Ocimar Sales, in a note sent to the press.

Due to the increase in demand for care, Health announced on Wednesday (9) that it opened 10 vacancies of semi-intensive beds at the Children’s Hospital and 16 infirmary beds for children were opened in the PS.