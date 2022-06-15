Health continues to apply flu and measles vaccine to priority groups – Campos 24 Horas





06/13/2022, 19:19, Photo: Ascom.



The Municipal Health Department continues to provide the Influenza and Triple Viral vaccines, which prevent against the flu virus and measles, respectively, for priority groups listed by the Ministry of Health. (read more below)

The application of the flu and measles vaccine takes place from Monday to Friday with the aim of immunizing the greatest number of people, especially against the flu, which spreads even more in times of low temperature. The flu has a target of 90% of the priority groups, but so far 55,763 doses have been applied, which represents vaccination coverage of 32.61%.(read more below)

The measles vaccine is for children aged between 6 months and 4 years, 11 months and 29 days, and the guidance for parents or legal guardians is not to fail to vaccinate their children, as low adherence to vaccination is a gateway to the disease. affected two children in the State of Rio de Janeiro. For health professionals, it is about updating the vaccination status because they are considered people at risk for the disease. The two groups add up to 8,063 doses applied. In the case of children, coverage is 16%. There is no goal for health professionals. (read more below)

Vaccination takes place from 9 am to 3 pm, in more than 20 stations distributed throughout the municipality, according to the target audience and immunizing agent to be applied. (read more below)

Exclusive stations for vaccination against influenza and measles in children without comorbidities aged between 6 months and 4 years, 11 months and 29 days:

Children’s City; Guarus Health Center; UBSF Lagoa de Coma; UBSF Custodópolis; UBSF Road Park; UBSF São Sebastião; UBSF Felix Miranda; UBSF Parque Prazeres; UBSF Santos Dumont; UBSF IPS; UBSF Imperial Park; Penha UBS; UBS Ponta Grossa; UBS Santa Maria; UBSF Saturnino Braga; UBS Stumps; UBS Venda Nova; UBSF Vila Nova; UBSF Morangaba; UBSF Dores de Macabu; UBSF Ponta da Lama; UBS Poço Gordo; UBSF Lagamar/Farol de São Tomé, in addition to the UPH Travessão and UPH Ururaí. (read more below)

Station for vaccination against influenza and measles in children with comorbidities and disabilities from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days:

Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE).(read more below)

Influenza and measles vaccination stations for healthcare professionals:

Automobile Club; Guarus Health Center; and UBSF São Sebastião.

Exclusive post flu vaccination in pregnant and postpartum women:

Municipal Health Department.

Influenza vaccination post for children aged 5 to 11 years, 11 months and 29 days with comorbidities and disabilities:

Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE).

Influenza vaccination stations for people aged 12 and over with comorbidities and disabilities; elderly people aged 60 or over; port workers; truck drivers; road public transport workers for urban and long-distance passengers, including taxi drivers and van permit holders who are registered with the Municipal Institute of Transit and Transport (IMTT); and education professionals from the public and private network:

Automobile Club; Guarus Health Center; Municipal Sports Foundation, former AABB; Jardim Carioca Olympic Village; Kiosk at Roberto Silveira Bus Station; Senior Citizens Club; at the Drive-thru of the Universidade Estadual do Norte Fluminense (UENF); and UBSF São Sebastião.

NECESSARY DOCUMENTS

Children without comorbidities and the elderly: photo ID, CPF, proof of residence and vaccination card.

Children and adults with comorbidities: photo ID, CPF, proof of residence, vaccination booklet and supporting document: medical report; revenue; free public transport cards, including the Municipal Autistic Identification Card (CMIA); documents of attendance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units; official document identifying the disability; card for a program, such as the Assistance Program for Patients with Asthma and Rhinitis (Proapar) or High Complexity Care Units (UNACON), among others.

Pregnant and postpartum women: document with photo, CPF, vaccination card, proof of residence and prenatal card.

Other priority groups: documents with photos, CPF, proof of residence, document proving the effective exercise of the function. In the case of taxi drivers and van permit holders, registration with the Municipal Institute of Transit and Transport (IMTT) may be required.

Employees of the deprivation of liberty system, the population deprived of liberty and adolescents in socio-educational measures, in addition to the armed forces, security and rescue forces, are assisted in the units themselves.