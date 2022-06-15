In waves or not, Covid-19 advances in the country

Accounting for the “waves” of Covid-19 was becoming less common. The use of this term has also always been involved in imprecision. After all, there is no definite delimitation of when a wave starts or ends, or what exactly would separate one wave from another, for example. But, call it a wave or not, the fact is that an advance in cases of the disease has been registered in Brazil.

The InfoGripe Bulletin, released by Fiocruz on the 9th (referring to the epidemiological week from May 15th to 21st), shows persistence in the trend of increasing cases of Covid-19 in all Brazilian regions. The document informs that 48% of the occurrences of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in the four weeks prior to publication were based on Covid-19. In the case of SARS deaths, 84% of the notifications were related to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There are experts who point out the relationship of this increase in cases with subvariants of the coronavirus, such as Ômicron BA.4 and BA. The World Health Organization (WHO) panel shows that, despite the sharp drop since the beginning of this year, since the second half of April there has been a slight increase in the number of confirmed cases. In deaths, fortunately, the peak this year, reached in early February, continues to decline (until the end of May, latest data available on the portal).

In its favor, Brazil has very positive numbers to show: until the last day 3, still according to the WHO, more than 433 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 had already been applied, and the country already gives the first steps in administering the fifth dose (for over 50s). Almost 78% of the Brazilian population has already completed the vaccine cycle (two doses or a single dose), practically 83% took at least one dose and almost 45% received the third. The vaccine helps prevent the conditions from getting worse and lead to hospitalizations.

As already pointed out, the risk with the circulation of the new coronavirus is that the variants will multiply. Nothing invalidates the possibility that new strains will prove resistant to current vaccines, and treatments with antivirals (such as molnupiravir, for example, which in May received the green light from Anvisa to be produced in the country on an emergency basis) are still in the pipeline. start. Trying to reduce the circulation of the virus is still the best available way to fight the variants.

And here arise the obstacles that Brazil has before it: with the end of the state of emergency, at the end of May, the mandatory use of masks fell in several cities. But the advance of cases has already led authorities to reinforce the recommendation of use in closed environments. The scenario seen throughout the pandemic, of different rules for the use of masks, comes into force once again, which confuses the population. And there are two challenges ahead: the proximity of winter – when cases of respiratory diseases increase – and electoral campaigns – which favor the formation of agglomerations, whether in closed spaces or at street events.

Remembering is never enough: the pandemic decreed by the WTO on March 11, 2020 has not come to an end. It is also necessary to reinforce the importance of having all doses of the vaccine up to date. Brazil has made great progress in the fight against the disease, although the beginning has had its setbacks. But, whether or not it is the case of talking about one more wave, or the continuity of some previous wave, and even though dramatic situations like the one we have experienced at times over the last two years are far away, one cannot lower the guard. Masks, hand hygiene and social distancing when possible remain the basic instruments of protection: this lesson has been hard learned throughout the pandemic, and more than ever, this is not the time to forget it. The same goes for the other doses of the vaccine.

