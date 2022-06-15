Increase in cases of covid-19: are we facing a new wave? – 06/14/2022

After a few months of apparent tranquility regarding the covid-19 pandemic, with the end of restrictions in practically all places and the return to activities, the country once again recorded an increase in positive diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2, greater number of hospitalizations (including ICUs) and deaths. The moving average of cases nearly tripled in 20 days: it jumped from 14,585 new cases on May 23 to 43,131 on June 13. But after all, are we facing a fourth wave of the pandemic?

“I wouldn’t say we’re living in a fourth wave, it’s difficult to make that statement. What happens is that the disease is here to stay and this virus is not going to disappear. In addition, we have new variants emerging all the time and the omicron variant, which is still the most prevalent worldwide, has high transmissibility and a good part of this transmission happens before symptoms appear, which is a problem”, explains infectious disease specialist Alfredo Elias Gilio, coordinator of the Immunization Clinic at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

According to Gilio, the scenario we see today of an increase in cases is multifactorial and has no single explanation. Restriction measures practically ended and activities resumed normally (in many of them without the requirement to wear a mask), so the virus continued to spread. And, although much of the population is vaccinated, vaccination does not prevent infection.

“A portion of the population is vaccinated, but our vaccination coverage is still not ideal, especially when we talk about booster doses. [terceira e quarta doses]. To talk about vaccination effectiveness, this coverage would have to be very high, around 90%, and we are very far from that”, said the infectologist. “Still, what the vaccine does is to prevent the person from developing a more serious illness. It doesn’t have the power to totally prevent infection, so we see a lot of vaccinated people who are contaminating themselves, sometimes even more than once,” he recalled.

Another factor that has facilitated the spread of the virus is the agglomeration of people without wearing a mask in closed environments, which increases transmission. Gilio points out, however, that it is not possible to say that the easing of the requirement for the use of masks was precocious, since at the time the decision was taken, the numbers were different. “At the time, there were data that allowed a decision in this regard. But this was a risk that existed,” he said.

Also according to Gilio, as much as there are restriction and isolation measures, we will never reach the number zero in cases of Covid-19 because it is a highly transmissible respiratory disease. “Zero cases of covid-19 is impossible, no matter how strict the measures. It’s wanting to dry ice, so it’s necessary to work with common sense”, he says.

Underreporting, importance of vaccination and use of masks

Despite the high number of cases, it is likely that there is underreporting of positive diagnoses because many people are doing the self-test without informing the result to the health authorities and others are not even testing, because they have mild symptoms. “We certainly have a number of cases much greater than what we are aware of. But the number of deaths, if we are to evaluate it, is relatively small. We are not even close to what we have had,” he said.

All respiratory diseases increase in the fall and winter months and with the coronavirus it should be no different. At this time, in Gilio’s assessment, the best way to prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 is to continue encouraging the population to vaccinate – especially booster doses – and to return to using masks indoors.

Gilio also reinforces that the covid-19 pandemic has not yet stabilized, the disease has not become an endemic disease. “The number of cases is still very high. The disease will continue to happen”, he concluded.