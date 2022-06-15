“learning to deal with the continuous circulation of the virus”







“We need to learn to deal with the continuous circulation of the virus”: infectologist explains reinfection by coronavirus Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Even in the first year of the pandemic, the first cases of reinfection by the coronavirus were recorded, something that was just a possibility in early 2020 and has become a daily reality.

The infectious disease physician Dr. Bernardo Almeida, master in infectious diseases at UFPR (Federal University of Paraná), explains that the protection generated by an infection is not complete, so there is always the chance of reinfection. “This chance increases over time, as immunity progressively drops. The entry of new variants accelerates the process”, he declares.

Can vaccines prevent reinfections?

The vaccines we have today do not prevent contamination alone, but they are efficient in preventing complications of infection, such as hospitalizations and deaths. According with the doctor. Bernardo, this effectiveness is resilient over time. “Even with the increase in the chances of reinfection, the chance of hospitalization and death is significantly reduced with vaccination”, he explains.

According to the infectologist, individuals who have not had the vaccine or who do not have the complete vaccination schedule are more likely to be re-infected with the coronavirusalthough previous infection alone also confers protection.

How to avoid reinfection with the coronavirus?

The doctor explains that the relaxation of safety protocols contributes to the emergence of reinfections, since “the increase in the number of interactions and the non-use of masks is linked to an increase in transmissibility”.

According to the infectologist, some ways to avoid reinfection are:

Be up to date with vaccination against Covid-19;

Avoid contact with individuals with (or suspected) infection.

Use efficient masks (surgical, PFF2 or higher), especially for vulnerable individuals (elderly, pregnant women, people with comorbidities), especially in high-risk situations such as closed, poorly ventilated and crowded environments.

The Doctor. Bernardo also states that it is not possible to predict how many times an individual can be infected by the coronavirus, since the fall in immunity is something continuous, as well as the emergence of new variants. “The trend is for Covid-19 to turn into something like influenza, which you can get multiple times,” he adds.

The permanence of the virus

“We need to learn to deal with the continuous circulation of the virus, as is done with other viruses”, highlights the infectologist. “As there are still significant repercussions, it may eventually be necessary to reintroduce prevention measures in peak periods. It is expected that, with the decrease in the severity of cases, we will reach the point where such measures are less and less necessary”, he concludes. .