Man in psychotic break dies in UPA after being tied up

A 33-year-old man was referred by the Fire Department to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) after having a psychotic break, however, upon arriving at the scene, Antônio Marcos suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. Rescuers tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

The case, which took place over the weekend in the Federal District, generated revolt in the boy’s family, as he was tied up during the rescue and kept that way, even in the health unit.

According to relatives, Antônio suffered the outbreak on Saturday (11) and, in the early hours of Sunday (12), they received the news that he had died.

In a note, the Regional Nursing Council of the DF (Coren-DF) stated that the immobilization occurred inappropriately. In images that circulate on social networks, it is possible to notice that Marcos was immobilized with his hands behind his back and his head down.

source: personal archive The rescuers immobilized Antônio because, according to them, he had psychomotor agitation and extreme aggression.

The Instituto de Gestão Estratégica em Saúde do DF (Iges-DF), responsible for the UPA, says that it received the man “mechanically restrained as a result of psychomotor agitation and extreme aggression”.

“Such conduct, although shocking, is sometimes necessary until the desired effect of medications that control aggressiveness (chemical containment)”, says the Iges-DF.

Also according to the institute, Antônio had a history of outbreaks due to drug consumption, but the family denies this information.

The Fire Department reported that, in some cases of psychotic outbreak, the patient can become aggressive and violent, making it necessary to immobilize him to ensure the safety of the patient, the rescue team and others involved. The corporation also said it is investigating the case.

According to Iges-DF, the man “was treated promptly at the UPA, and all clinical measures were taken for medical care. Unfortunately, the patient died despite all the efforts of the team”.

“It should be noted that the Iges-DF sympathizes with the family’s pain, but reinforces the need for the appropriate investigations, including the final autopsy report, to form a final medical opinion on this occurrence, given the records of events that preceded the arrival of the patient to the UPA”, says the institute.

With information from g1.