Marcos Mion speaks at the ‘Meeting’ of autism and exhaustive list of health plans: ‘It’s revolting’ | TV & Famous

With his energy up there and saying: “Fatimona!”, Marcos Mion was the big surprise of the Meeting and Fátima Bernardes was very happy. But the presenter’s participation this time was to raise an important and serious topic. He talked about autism and how the taxing role of health plans limits novelties and innovative solutions.

Mion explained that the bill that exempts health operators from offering coverage for treatments not listed by the National Health Agency (ANS), could especially harm people who have unusual diseases or disabilities.

1 of 2 Marcos Mion at ‘Meeting’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo Marcos Mion at the ‘Meeting’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

“This role is against everyone who needs and uses health insurance. Today, with surgery, hospitalizations, without health insurance is unfeasible. It’s revolting. I can’t think of any ethical reason for that. list, they don’t cover it. Being a law, it’s going to get even more difficult. For the autistic community it’s hopeless.”

“The struggle of children on the autistic spectrum is constant for them to be able to function in society. And when you take that away, you are taking away the right of that child to exist in society. For the autistic to evolve, he needs therapies. If he stops, he You’re losing what you’ve evolved.”

2 of 2 Marcos Mion, son Romeo and wife Suzana Gullo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Marcos Mion, son Romeo and wife Suzana Gullo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

On the show, Mion also drew attention for her shoes that show authenticity. He appeared with a very fashionable orange slipper. Mionzera chose a pair of Yeezy Slide “Green Glow”, from the line signed by none other than Kanye West and costs more than R$ 500.