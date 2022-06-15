Medical use of marijuana is approved by the Ceará State Health Council | Ceará

A bill that suggests the medical use of marijuana was approved, this Tuesday (14), by the Ceará State Health Council (Cesau). The entity held a regular meeting with representatives of the cannabis movement in the state.

“We approved a resolution where it will be possible to create a state health policy with the use of cannabis. This project, if created, is extremely relevant for the health of the state, because it will allow cannabis-based distribution to the SUS , research and training of professionals”, explained Hugo Victor, state health counselor of Ceará.

Mother gets in court the right to plant marijuana at home for her daughter’s medical use with rare condition, in Ceará

Maria Joana: discover a tobacconist with a cannabis culture created in Fortaleza

Criminal lawyer Italo Coelho, a militant of the anti-prohibitionist movement in the state, explained that the bill was created by social movements, patients’ associations and other organizations.

“It’s an important victory, it’s even a historic day for us from the movements linked to medical cannabis here in Ceará”, declared the lawyer.

“We guided the bill in Ceará for the training of health professionals in cannabidiol therapies, as well as encouraging research with cannabis. We want people to be able to have cannabis products in the SUS, and also encourage associations”, commented the magistrate.

With the approval of Cesau, the project goes to the state government, which will assess whether or not to send it to the Legislative Assembly. If sent, the objective is to create a public policy on medical cannabis in Ceará.

“With this step, we want to ensure that several people who need this drug are benefited through this law”, added Hugo Victor.

Medical use of cannabis

The use of marijuana in medicine has many facets, such as the case of little six-year-old África Luana. She was diagnosed – still three months old – with cystic fibrosis, a rare, chronic and progressive genetic condition characterized by the occurrence of thick and viscous secretions in several organs.

2 of 2 Mother gets in court the right to plant marijuana at home for her daughter’s medical use with a rare condition, in Ceará. — Photo: Personal archive Mother gets in court the right to plant marijuana at home for her daughter’s medical use with a rare condition, in Ceará. — Photo: Personal archive

Her mother, Amanda Maia, even obtained judicial authorization to grow the plant at home to use in her daughter’s treatment. With the decision, the holistic therapist will be able to extract cannabidiol oil from the herb, in domestic use, which has a fundamental effect on her daughter. “It slows down the degradation of the lung and pancreas, reduces coughing spells and helps maintain a better balance in her body,” explained the mother.