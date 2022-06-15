Monkeypox: Why WHO is renaming the disease

  • Michelle Roberts
  • BBC News online health editor

Monkeypox virus particle

Credit, Science Photo Library

photo caption,

Monkeypox virus particle; Brazil has two confirmed cases

After more than 1,600 cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) is collaborating with experts to adopt a new name for monkeypox, a viral infection that has spread to more than 30 countries, including Brazil.

The initiative comes after more than 30 scientists wrote last week of the “urgent need for a (name for the disease and the virus) that is neither discriminatory nor stigmatizing”.

For the group of researchers, who suggested the name hMPXV, there are also several incorrect and discriminatory references to the virus as being African.

The disease has killed 72 people in countries where it is considered endemic (permanently present in a region, with constant numbers for several years), such as rainforest areas in Central Africa and West Africa.

